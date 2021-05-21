VIP AUDIO 5/20 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Bruce Hazelwood cohosts to talk Backlash 2006 and recent happenings. RVD vs. Shelton, Michaels & God vs. McMahons, Cena vs. Triple H vs. Edge, more (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Doc” Bruce Hazelwood, author of the “Raw Alt Perspective” report, returns to WWE Then and Now to discuss Backlash from 2006, as well as current events. The card featured Carlito vs. Chris Masters, Umaga vs. Ric Flair, Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus for the Women’s Championship, Rob Van Dam vs. Shelton Benjamin for the IC title and Money in the Bank contract, Big Show vs. Kane, Shawn Michaels & “God” vs. Vince & Shane McMahon, and John Cena vs. Triple H vs. Edge for the WWE Championship. Topics discussed are:

Booking of babyfaces as “heels” and trying to make them “cool.”

Failures of Carlito and Chris Masters and interesting comparisons.

Use of a legend like Ric Flair in a squash situation, similar to how Jeff Hardy has been used lately.

The effectiveness of Mickie James’s character vs. Rhea Ripley’s lack of character today, and how Mickie could have helped her and the current product.

How good Shelton Benjamin was but why he never got to that next level.

Co-opting movie promotion into wrestling like they did with Kane and “See No Evil” and recently with “Army of the Dead,” and how it affects the product.

Was including “God” over the line?

Vince incorporating his sense of humor into booking.

The absurdity of the triple threat and fatal four-way rules, and why doesn’t WWE respect their fans that pay attention?

The interesting crowd reactions for Cena, Triple H, and Edge and the potential callbacks made in the ending.

Where could Edge slot in next in the current product?

The use of Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship picture and what could have been done better rather than just thrusting him in. (Also, where is Keith Lee?)

