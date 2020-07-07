VIP AUDIO 7/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Heath Slater, Kairi Sane, Sasha and Bayley, Orton, MVP, Eye for an Eye, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails including a lot of talk about Sasha Banks and Bayley and the prominence of the women’s division right now also including Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Plus, the Drew McIntyre-Heath Slater angle, Randy Orton’s actions toward Angel Garza and Andrade, praise for MVP’s continued prominent role with Bobby Lashley and trying to recruit others, the Eye for an Eye stipulation by Rey Mysterio for match with Seth Rollins, and more.

