VIP AUDIO 9/19 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Pick a lane – An artistic look at the Hurt Business through the lens of their presentation on this week’s Monday Night Raw (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Hurt Business and their presentation on this week’s Monday Night Raw. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the Hurt Business as a faction, as well as their inconsistent presentation on this week’s Raw. Specific discussion points include seeing the group progress since their inception, the success of MVP, the stylistic diversity of the characters in the group, the final coming together of their presentation, Cedric Alexander’s promo from Raw, their unnecessary framing as babyfaces on Monday night opposite Retribution after the successful heel portrayal, how an inconsistent framing hurts their ability to succeed as heels or babyfaces, the future of the faction, and more. Enjoy!

