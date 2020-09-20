VIP AUDIO 9/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A trip to the movies pro wrestling style – Tanahashi in “My Dad Is a Heel Wrestler” and Bautista’s “My Spy” (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes a break from action inside the ring (sort of!) and looks to the big screen, as we go to the movies for the first time on the show since our Christmas treat last year. There’s no way Alan could try his hand at a wrestling movie review without his ol’ pal Justin Shapiro by his side, and it was a delight to have Justin join us once again. But for two movies, we needed TWO guests, so for the first time Sarah4L joins the show officially and not just as an impromptu run-in. The movies under the microscope had a lot of thematic similarities and the guys get into them, breaking down all aspects of Dave Bautista’s “My Spy” and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s “My Dad Is a Heel Wrestler”. This is feature film length at over two hours, so get the popcorn popping and get comfortable!

