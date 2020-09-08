News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/7 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Cedric turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Retribution speaks, Cesaro & Nakamura visit, KO vs. Black on Raw Underground, more (31 min.)

September 8, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Retribution speaks, Cedric Alexander turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Cesaro & Nakamura show up and issue a challenge, Drew McIntyre torments Adam Pearce and kicks Randy Orton, Raw Underground with Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black, and more.

