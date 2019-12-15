WWE TLC PPV PRIMER – Tom Gets it Wrong: Know with great uncertainty result of every match from Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz to Reigns vs. Corbin to Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte & Becky to Rusev vs. Lashley

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

1. The Viking Raiders Open Challenge (Raw Tag Team Championships)

With the Street Profits in the process of being defined down and AOP not in a position to lose heat, I would expect that we’ll see Gallows and Anderson taking the spot of losing to the Viking Raiders this week.

It’s a strong push the raiders are under and I would expect them to carry the titles all the way into WrestleMania, where opposition should start to become clearer.

In the meantime, at least the OC might still be on the card.

Winner: The Viking Raiders

What If?: This becomes an opportunity for the Forgotten Sons?

2. Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

These two men have been main roster since April. April. They’ve done barely anything so I’m very excited for this match. It should be thrilling, match of the night stuff, particularly since I don’t think we’ve ever seen these two men even so much as lock up before.

Let’s face it though, Black is winning this. Anything else would just be a massive mistake.

Winner: Aleister Black

What If?: Murphy does win, resulting in a chain reaction that sends Murphy straight to the top?

3. The New Day vs. The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

No flips, just fists indeed.

I don’t think anybody can say that the tag divisions haven’t been getting some love recently. The feud between The Revival and The New Day, which this week took in a whole Roman vs Corbin segment for some reason, has provided plentiful entertainment and high quality bouts. This should be no exception.

It also gives The Revival a real chance to establish their characters. Kofi and Big E are going to be launching themselves off of everything, meanwhile The Revival are going to be much more clever and grounded.

It’s difficult, considering these facts, to believe that The Revival are going to win this. And yet, I do. I simply believe that having heel champions is a better choice going into the new year and I think Kofi and Big E overexerting themselves against smarter opponents is a natural route to victory.

Winner: The Revival

4. Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)

I bet against Roman Reigns a lot. It never works out for me. As clear as it is to me that Baron Corbin, with Dolph Ziggler as backup (but not Robert Roode now because reasons) should have a major advantage coming in to this, Roman Reigns also has major backup. Himself. He is the backup. Roman Reigns is an unstoppable monster; of course he’s going to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

What If?: No, it’s Roman.

5. Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev (tables)

Typically, long term feuds like this don’t end before the Royal Rumble. They continue into the Rumble so that these two men can encounter each other in that match, face off and growl at each other a little. That’s why I’m going with what is probably an unpopular choice, Lashley is going to win this one.

I have a hope, and I can only apologise because this isn’t going to happen, but I have a hope that Rusev will win the Rumble, defeat Lashley in February to end the feud and then go on to Wrestlemania.

Either way, I’m pretty sure he’s getting distracted by Lana and going through a table at TLC.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

What If?: This feud is so unpopular they give Rusev the win and then take these three off TV again?

6. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

If this isn’t The Fiend Bray Wyatt, are we looking at The Friend Bray Wyatt?

This entire concept is just strange. No longer The Fiend, because reasons, Bray Wyatt has come over all Samoa Joe and is now going after The Miz’ family in a manner so intense it will probably be forgotten by the end of the show. This match is the literal definition of throwaway. I’d say at least The Fiend is on the card but he’s not.

I don’t get it.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

What If?: The lack of Fiend means that The Miz gets the win?

7. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair (Women’s tag team championships TLC match)

After three of these four women main evented TLC last year I am hoping that this will be our main event.

This is a huge match for Kairi Sane in particular but it will also set the agenda moving forwards for all four women. My suspicion is that we’re going to see Asuka and Becky Lynch in a women’s championship rematch at the Royal Rumble but I can’t see that working with a Lynch Flair win here.

I also can’t see a champion going into the Rumble tied up with an extra championship. Unless the plan is for Flair to win the Rumble, leaving the women’s tag champions to feud going into WrestleMania. Another reason I don’t see the titles changing hands.

As we know, these women can do great things in a hardcore environment. I’m seeing a lot of people excited to maybe see Io Sharai involved here but I don’t personally see that. NXT doesn’t have to be the answer to every question.

For me, Lynch and Flair lay down for this one.

Winner: The Kabuki Warriors

I'll see you for a live tweeting session of TLC 2019.