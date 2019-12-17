FREE PODCAST 12/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Meyers: Lana-Lashley, Seth & AOP, Becky’s sit-down promo, Gauntlet Match, callers, on-site correspondent (131 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to talk about Raw with live callers, talk to an on-site correspondent from Des Moines, Iowa, and respond to email questions. They discuss Seth Rollins’s heel promo with AOP and his angle with Rey Mysterio, the odd Lana-Bobby Lashley segment, the Gauntlet Match with no finish, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, Becky Lynch’s sit-down promo, and more. The on-site reporter conveys his confusion when he showed up at 7 Central and Raw was half over already, and then provides some details on what was taped for next week’s pre-taped Raw episode.

