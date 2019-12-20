12/17 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams, TJP vs. Daga, Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Austin, Dashwood vs. Grace

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

THOMAS’S IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 2019

MELROSE BALLROOM IN NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON AXS

REPORT BY JORDAN THOMAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Josh Matthews, Don Callis

[HOUR ONE]

(1) TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

-Match starts with a quick handshake between the two, followed by collar and elbow lockup with the two exchanging headlocks to each other. The two then exchange a flurry of go behinds as they are both looking to get leverage on each other as Grace finally gets the hold on Dashwood. Grace is finally able to get some momentum after a shoulder tackle followed by a suplex and Grace gets a near fall on two. Dashwood then gets some offense in as she hits a tilt a whirl into a side leg sweep and goes for a cover and near fall. Grace gets a couple of back elbows in before Dashwood is able to lock in the tarantula and follows that with a ddt and another near fall. Grace catches Dashwood for a spine buster and cover but only gets a two count. After a failed double knee in the corner, Grace gets hit by Dashwood with the side body slam and follows that with a butterfly ddt and gets another two count. Dashwood then goes for a lock in roll up but Grace is able to counter it for her own roll up and win.

WINNER: Grace via pinfall in 8:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: It took a while for this match to get going, but once it did it was a pretty solid match between the two that still protected Dashwood with the loss and continued to build up momentum for Grace heading towards her championship opportunity.)

-After the match, Taya Valkyrie attacked Grace and Dashwood came in for the save.

-Backstage Rhino runs into Moose. Moose said he watched his match with RVD and that it was unfortunate that he loss. Moose says he beat RVD at an early PPV and Rhino should have called him for advice and that the gore couldn’t get the job done. Rhino then gores Moose.

-Back from break, The North visits Willie Mack backstage. The North say they are here just to talk and tell him how Willie needs to let Rich be a singles star and not to hold him back. Rich then intervenes and tells them to bounce.

(2) TJP (w/Fallah Bahh) vs. DAGA

-Another match starts with a handshake, the two exchange some wrist locks and counter into some holds. A lot of mat action to start this match with headlocks and arm locks being used by both men to slow each other from really getting moving. TJP then is able to lock in some head scissors and then into a spinning head scissors hold on Daga. Both men then go from drop kicks but end up knocking each other down. Back from a break, TJP is in control again as he has Daga in a headlock and then hits Daga for an arm snapping move, TJP contintues to work Daga’s arm but Daga is able to counter for a big running sunset flip into a double stomp on TJP for a two count near fall. Daga then hits TJP with a couple of kicks into his version of the boom drop for another cover. Both men then hit each other with some stiff kicks. Daga goes to the top rope and TJP meets him up there and TJP hits the superplex into the detonation kick into a submission move and Daga taps out.

WINNER: TJP via submission in 16:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: Another slow starting match here that once it finally got going was actually pretty enjoyable between these two stars that could be big players in the X Division in 2020. This was clearly done to continue the feud between the Hit Squad and TJP and Bahh while now adding Daga which is a good move to give him something to do.)

-After the match, The Desi Hit Squad attacks TJP and Fallah Bahh. Daga comes in for the save until Shera shows up to take out Daga and standing tall.

-Backstage, Brain Cage runs into RVD and Katie making out. RVD wishes him luck at the PPV and says he is not afraid of taking on Brian at Hard to Kill because Rob knows how to counter his own moves.

-RVD with Katie Forbes make their way to the ring. The two continue to obnoxiously make out in the middle of the ring. Rob then goes on to say he doesn’t know what he has done to get this much attention lately. He goes on to say he’s taking a stand, as he is the inspiration for every wrestler today and giving them his entire moveset. He says these moves were stolen. He talks about how the Cage vs. RVD match is a dream match and says its just a dream for Cage. Cage then makes his way to the ring and the two exchange blows and when it looks like Cage is going to finish off Rob, Katie low blows Cage. Rob acts like he’s going to do the van damnterminator but he doesn’t and just leaves Cage beaten down.

-Backstage, Susie runs into Rosemary. Susie says she is looking for Father James when Rosemary is trying to remind her of what happened before her return when James comes in to intervene and Havok attacks Rosemary. Susie then lets out a powerful scream that stops the two from fighting.

[HOUR TWO]

-Backstage, Valkyrie is trying to ask Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne for help since she has Grace, Dashwood and OBD after her. The two ask what is in it for them if they help. Taya says she will give them both a title shot and they say they will think about it.

(3) ETHAN PAGE (w/Josh Alexander) vs. RICH SWANN (w/Willie Mack)

-Page is able to get early control of this match with a headlock until Swann is able to start running the ropes and hits a big dropkick on Page. Swann is able to then start beating on Page in the corner and Swann is able to get a couple of kicks and strikes on Page until Alexander makes a distraction and Page hits Swann with a finger to the eye and allows Page to get control of the match. Page then starts hitting Swann with some stomps and then hits a running back elbow on Swann. Page then starts hitting Swann with some chops and throws Swann into the corner. Page then starts trash talking Mack outside the ring while stomping on Swann. Rich then gets some momentum going with a neck breaker into a big kick to the back of Page’s head into a cartwheel shooting star press. Swann goes to the top rope and Alexander intervenes again and Page goes for a slam and a cover but Swann gets out. Swann goes for a suicide dive unto Page but Alexander pushes him out of the way. Page then punches Mack and Mack goes into the ring and hits Page and Page gets the win.

(Thomas’s Analysis: A good match here which really put over how good of a heel Page really is. I like his interaction with the crowd and how much heat he gets. We are starting to see some cracks here between Mack and Swann and makes me think they lose at the PPV and maybe Mack turns heel.)

WINNER: Page via disqualification in 12:00

-Backstage Moose attacks Rhino and the two get broken up by the crew.

(4) JOEY RYAN vs. ACEY ROMERO

-The two meet in the middle of the ring after Ryan does his normally pre match speel and Acey is able to get early control hitting some big power moves on Ryan. Ryan is able to then hit Romero and Romero loses his balance and does a head but to Ryan’s crotch. Ryan then is able to pull out his sucker and it ends up in the ref’s mouth. Ryan then is able to get Acey’s hand on his junk but Swinger makes his way to the ring from commentary to help Romero but ends up not doing much and Ryan is able to get another sucker from his crotch and hits Romero for sweet tooth music for the win.

WINNER: Ryan via pinfall in 5:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: The less said about this match the better…Lets hope by doing this, the match cease to exist in my memory.)

-Backstage, Tessa Blanchard is interviewed about how she is not worried about Sami Callihan and how she is going to beat him at the PPV and take the title away from the most vile person the promotion has ever seen.

-Michael Elgin is in the locker room and goes through Eddie Edwards stuff and takes his trophy from him and says its his property now.

(5) ACE AUSTIN vs. PETEY WILLIAMS

-The two men start the match by trading some back elbow shots to each other while running the ropes and Austin is able to gain early control by hitting a drop kick but its short lived as Williams is able to get some good kicks in on Austin as he escapes outside the ring to get away from Williams. Back from break, Austin is still in control hitting Williams with a big kick and he goes to use his playing card to cut Williams but Petey is able to counter by hitting an inside leg sweep and he goes for the Canadian destroyer but Austin is able to counter and gets a near fall at two. Williams is hung up on the top rope and is going for a big move when Williams goes for a destroyer from the top rope but Austin is able to stop him. Williams goes for a third time to hit the destroyer but Austin is able to counter for the Fold and the win.

WINNER: Ace Austin via pinfall in 7:00

-Post match, Austin dedicates his match to Trey Miguel’s mother. Back from break Miguel runs into Austin and attacks him backstage for his comments about his mom.

-The main event is Sami Callihan making his way to the ring to reveal a truth about Tessa Blanchard. He says he is there to expose her as a fake and a phony. He brings up how they are going to make history as a woman will take on a man for the title. He says he doesn’t think this should be about gender but is just another match. He says he would spit in her face, hit her and piledriver just like any other man in the back because this isn’t a fight its pro wrestling. He brings up how she is entitled because of her upbringing. He talks about how he has had to scratch and crawl to get where he is now and how he didn’t need his daddy to make a call to get him a tryout. Tessa comes out to make her way to the ring when Madman Fulton attacks her from behind. Ken Shamrock then comes out to try to even the odds. Fulton and Shamrock start fighting in the ring while Sami and Tessa start fighting out in the streets in New York. The two continue to brawl as Sami takes caution tape and starts choking her out with it until Tessa gets free and hits him with a dive from a truck and the two continue to brawl. They then both start cussing at each other with Sami screaming ill kill her to end the show.