Interview Highlights: Sean “X-Pac” Waltman talks about potential for solo WWE Hall of Fame induction, preparing for this year’s speech, why site of HOF ceremony matters, how he learned he was going in again

The following are highlights of Sean “X-Pac” Waltman speaking to Afterbuzz TV earlier this month after his second WWE Hall of Fame induction was announced. The excerpts were supplied to PWTorch by Afterbuzz TV…

•How he learned about the NWO Hall of Fame induction: “About three weeks ago I got a call from Mark Carano. He’s the head of talent relations at WWE. Just out of default, when you see that number come up, in the past it’s always been usually not for a good cause. A lot of times it’s because you did something [wrong]. [Carano]’s like, ‘Hey pal, you’re going in the Hall of Fame again.’ That’s a lot. Just one, just being inducted in the Hall of Fame in general. Twice is huge. Back to back years is ridiculous.”

•On being induct in Tampa, Fla., the site of WrestleMania 36 weekend next year: “Scott started there. Hulk started there. I started there. Kev didn’t, he started in Atlanta. So for us, it’s really special. My family lives there, too. That’s where my mom, my sister, my nephews, other miscellaneous relatives live.”

•On the prospects of a solo Hall of Fame induction: “I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a single. To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don’t need that. I don’t need the me, me, me, what about me? I got plenty of me. I’m just happy to be a part of something greater than me.”

•On already going over his speech and having some things and people to add since last year: “Last year, I was incredibly nervous and I don’t like talking in public anyways, so there were people that I forgot to thank that I wanted to. Phyllis Lee. She helped me get into wrestling. My former partner, Kane, who’s the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee now. I really wanted to thank him and I felt so bad afterwards. Meant a lot to me when I teamed with him. Couldn’t ask for a better guy to be partners with.”

