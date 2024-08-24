AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/23): Von Erichs vs. Outrunners, O’Reilly & Briscoe & Ishii vs. Johnny TV & Brian Cage & Beast Mortos, plus Shirakawa, Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

AUGUST 23, 2024 (Taped 7/17)

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

—AEW Rampage opening video package played. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness were on commentary for the show.

(1) KYLE O’REILLY & MARK BRISCOE & TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. BRIAN CAGE & JOHNNY TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) & THE BEAST MORTOS

Roderick Strong joined commentary for the match. O’Reilly and Ishii rocked Cage with a double shoulder tackle. Ishii and Mortos exchanged shoulder tackles for a double down. Cage took control rocking Briscoe with a lariat. O’Reilly caught Cage with a big boot. O’Reilly went for a guillotine hold but Cage broke free. Cage took control planting O’Reilly with a pump handle slam for a near fall. Johnny connected with a springboard moonsault to O’Reilly for a near fall. [c]

O’Reilly rocked Johnny with combination strikes as they returned from break. Ishii ran wild rocking Cage and Mortos with strikes. Cage responded by sending Ishii with a German Suplex. Mortos rocked Ishii with a shoulder tackle for two. Ishii ducked as Cage and Mortos connected with a double suplex. Briscoe ran wild, rocking everyone with strikes. Briscoe sent Johnny flying with a T-Bone Suplex. The action broke down with everyone hitting a big move. Briscoe went for a dive but Valkyrie pulled the chair out of the ring. This led to Johnny and Mortos hitting dives on the floor. Briscoe returned as he leaped off a chair delivering a flying cannonball to Johnny. Ishii and O’Reilly rocked Johnny with a high/low combo. O’Reilly placed Johnny in an arm bar for the submission win.

WINNERS: Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii in 12:20

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun party match for the AEW sickos with everyone hitting big moves and getting a chance to shine. This was nice to see O’Reilly pick up a win for his team. I would like to see O’Reilly play a bigger role coming out of All In. AEW tag team division needs some freshening up so O’Reilly and Strong possibly joining forces could help.)

(2) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. FUEGO DEL SOL

Kyle O’Reilly joined commentary for the next match. Strong took control quickly, rocking Sol with strikes. Strong planted Sol with a backbreaker. Strong planted Sol with a suplex for a near fall. There was a light “Fuego” chant as Sol battled back rocking Strong with combination strikes. Sol caught Strong with a springboard moonsault. Strong stopped Sol from climbing the ropes with a jumping kick. Strong planted Sol with a full nelson slam onto the turnbuckle. Strong connected with End of Heartache for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 3:25

—O’Reilly and Strong had a stare down after the match. Strong offered a handshake but O’Reilly left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase for Strong who looked good in the win. I liked how O’Reilly joined commentary for Strong’s match. They are really teasing a possible alliance between O’Reilly and Strong which could really help freshen the AEW tag team division.) [c]

(3) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Shirakawa received a nice reaction from the crowd. Shirakawa shined early, catching Renegade with a leg sweep. Shirawaka took control working over Renegade’s legs. Renegade responded by planting Shirakawa with a face buster. Renegade rocked Shirakawa with a running double knee in the corner. [c]

Renegade rocked Shirakawa with a double stomp for a near fall. Shirawaka responded by catching Renegade with a dragon screw Shirakawa went for a Figure-4-Leg Lock but Renegade grabbed the ropes. Renegade responded by catching Shirakawa with a running lariat. Renegade went for a Glam Slam. Shirakawa countered, placing Renegade into the Figure-4-Leg Lock for the submission win.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 7:45

(Amin’s Thought: I actually liked the match for the time given. I haven’t seen much of Renegade but she held her own against Shirakawa. A good showing from Shirakawa as her matches are quickly becoming very fun to watch. Shirakawa has tons of charisma and could easily become a top star in the AEW women’s division if she becomes a regular on the show.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Hikaru Shida backstage. Shida wasn’t pleased with Nair saying she came up short against Mercedes Mone. She said she had Mercedes beat. She blamed Kamille for costing her the match. She said nobody was talking about how close she was to beating Mercedes. She spoke about walking into Wembley Stadium last year as AEW Women’s Champion. She said she will be champion and not be an afterthought. She said she’s the ace of the division. She said she needs to show everyone what that really means.

(4) GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. IRON SAVAGES (Boulder & Bronson) (w/Jacked Jamison)

Bronson and Kaun exchanged strikes. Kaun rocked Bronson with a big lariat. Boulder and Liona exchanged clotheslines as the crowd chanted “meat.” Boulder connected with a lariat but Liona no-sold it. Liona planted Boulder with a Samoan Drop. Kaun and Liona rocked Bronson with stereo corner strikes. Kaun and Liona delivered a double crucifix slam to Bronson for the win.

WINNER: Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona in 3:05

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a quick action packed match. A good showing for Kaun and Liona as they looked strong in the win. It’s just kinda hard to get behind Kaun and Liona because of how AEW has presented them as a team. Gates of Agony are another team who could help the division if showcased the right way.) [c]

—They aired a highlight package on Top Flight, Action Andretti and Lio Rush. They previewed their trios match against Pac and The Blackpool Combat Club for Collision on Saturday.

(5) THE VON ERICHS (ROSS & MARSHALL VON ERICHS) (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh)

The Von Erichs got a nice reaction from the crowd. The crowd also gave The Outrunners a nice reaction. Ross shined early, nailing Magnum with a dropkick. Marshall planted Floyd with a series of scoop slams. Marshall and Ross rocked Floyd and Magnum with dropkicks. [c]

Floyd went for a suplex but Ross countered into a near fall. Ross used Magnum’s momentum sending him to the floor. Marshall ran wild, rocking Floyd and Magnum with strikes. Marshall rocked Floyd with a cannonball. Marshall connected with a nice flying moonault to Floyd. Marshall called for the iron claw but Magnum made the save Marshall and Ross both delivered the iron claw to Magnum and Floyd for the win.

WINNER: Marshall & Ross Von Erichs in 9:55

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine tag team match. A good showing from Marshall and Ross as they make for a fun team. The Von Erichs shine during the Texas residency. AEW has the potential to tell a really great story with The Von Erichs after the recent release of the Iron Claw film. I like how they are taking the time by showcasing them on both AEW and Ring of Honor TV. This was good seeing The Von Erichs shine during the Texas residency. Now, we shall see how The Von Erichs are showcased with AEW leaving the Texas residency for the time being.)

—The Gates of Agony and The Kingdom attacked Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs after the match. Sammy Guevara and The Conglomeration ran down to make the save. The show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a fine episode of Rampage. If you watched the show it was fine. If you skipped the show. You pretty much missed nothing. The crowd’s energy helped make the show a little more enjoyable to watch.