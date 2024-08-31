LECLAIR’S WWE BASH IN BERLIN 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Gunther vs. Orton, Rhodes vs. Owens, Punk vs. McIntyre, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE BASH IN BERLIN 2024 REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2024

BERLIN, GERMANY AT UBER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

-After a smooth transition from the pre-show panel, Michael Cole delivered various talking points about the city of Berlin before introducing various wrestlers over arena arrival footage.

The camera swept across the lower bowl of Uber Arena as Cole talked up the WWE Championship match, set to kick off the show. He tossed to an opening video package highlighting both the show to come, and the atmosphere present at international Premium Live Events.

Michael Cole talked briefly over a sweeping crane shot of the sold out Uber Arena. Kevin Owens’ theme quickly hit to a big initial reaction from the crowd. Cole talked about KO’s eight year drought of a World title.

From a close-up at the announcers desk, Cole introduced his partner, Wade Barrett. Wade introduced the German announce crew, seated at ringside for the evening.

Meanwhile, Owens sat atop the northeast turnbuckle, head down, focused, awaiting his opponent. The opening notes of “Kingdom” rang out and Cody Rhodes emerged from a cloud of smoke in the tunnel entrance way. The crowd sang along with the song. Cole and Barrett debated the status of Cody’s knee after Kevin’s comments on last night’s Smackdown. Barrett revealed that Owens’ off-mic words to Cody last night were, “don’t forget, you asked for this.” Samantha Irvin delivered Championship introductions.

(1) CODY RHODES (c) vs. KEVIN OWENS – WWE Undisputed Championship match

The crowd sang to Cody Rhodes as the opening bell sounded. Kevin Owens slowly slipped off the top turnbuckle and approached his opponent in the center. The crowd clapped in anticipation. Both wrestlers hung back, looking around and soaking in the massive reaction. They shook hands and locked up. Cody went to work on the left arm, but Owens backed him into the ropes to break it off. A huge dueling chant broke out, nearly drowning Cole out.

Cody grabbed a side-headlock, but Owens shot him off the ropes. He dropped Cody with a shoulder on the rebound. Rhodes rolled to his feet and the two locked up again. Owens dropped Cody with another shoulder and hit the ropes. Cody leapfrogged and leapt to the middle rope, looking for the Cody Cutter. Owens caught him by the waist. Rhodes blocked a German Suplex attempt and the two circled each other again. After another lock up, Cody hit the ropes for a Disaster Kick but missed wildly. Owens immediately hit a Senton, then went to work on Cody’s back as the match crossed 4:30.

After Rhodes flipped through a backdrop, he pulled Kevin in for a Cross Rhodes. Owens easily slipped free and went for a Stunner. Cody shoved him away. The two went forehead to forehead, talking some trash. Owens gave the champion a shove. The two locked up again. Rhodes worked behind Owens’ back, but KO stunned him briefly with an elbow to the back of the head. Cody shrugged it off and tossed Owens to the floor. Rhodes dove through the middle rope at him, but Owens caught him and launched him violently onto the edge of the ring. Cody pulled himself onto the apron and managed to leap into Owens with a Disaster Kick. He slid into the ring quickly, again looking for the dive. This time, he connected. Rhodes leapt to the top of the barricade, hyping up the crowd.

Both wrestlers slid back in the ring. Rhodes caught his challenger with a knee to the gut, then covered for a two count. He kicked at Kevin’s right knee. Owens gave Cody a couple of hard chops on his way to his feet, but Cody dropped him with a dropkick. Rhodes dragged KO to center and applied the Figure Four. Owens tried to lift Cody’s leg into the air to alleviate the pressure. Doing so allowed him to pull his body just enough to reach the bottom rope, breaking the hold. Owens hopped to his feet and was met with a chop from the champion. He still managed to hoist Cody onto the apron, then deliver a hard shoulder. Cody went flying into the barricade. KO climbed to the outside and delivered a frog splash onto Cody on the floor.

Owens tossed the champion in the ring and covered him for a quick two count just before the 10:00 mark. He worked Cody into the southeast corner, then kicked at his ribs. Owens shot Cody off the ropes, gave him a punch to the gut and a Russian Leg Sweep for a cover and two count. Owens quickly grabbed a seated waist lock. Barrett noted that Owens hasn’t targeted the knee, but rather, the ribs of the champion. Both men hit the ropes, trading shoulder tackles and returning with a double clothesline.

Cole reset the scene as the crowd sang and champion and challenger rose to their feet. Rhodes caught Kevin with a snap slam off a rope rebound. He quickly went for and connected with a Disaster Kick for a two count. “Cody’s having breathing problems,” Barrett said. The champion pounded the mat, hit the ropes and delivered a Cody Cutter for a cover and near fall at 13:40. Owens struggled to his feet, using the ropes. He walked into a hard right forearm from Cody. He gave one right back. The two traded forearms until Rhodes missed wildly with a clothesline. Owens pulled him in for a Gordbuster on the knee. He covered for two.

KO shook off the cobwebs and began ascending the southeast turnbuckles. Cody popped to his feet and met him there. The two continued to trade punches, teetering on the top. Owens pulled Cody onto his shoulders and delivered an Avalanche Rolling Senton for a cover and near fall. Both men struggled to stand, staring at each other with exhaustion. KO tossed the champion off the ropes, looking for the Pop-Up Powerbomb. Cody leapt over hit, looking for a Disaster Kick. Owens blocked it. He went in for a Stunner, but Cody pulled him in and hit Cross Rhodes for a cover and very close near fall.

“This is awesome!” the Berlin crowd roared to life as both men slowly returned to their feet. They battled to the northeast corner and worked their way up. Owens managed to hoist Rhodes up and into an Avalanche Fisherman Brainbuster, but took several seconds to crawl into position for the cover. Cody just managed to kick out. The crowd rose to their feet as Rhodes and Owens did the same. Champion and challenger traded slaps, then chops, then punches, then Superkicks. Cody blocked one, dropped to the mat and hit his signature uppercut. Cody hit the ropes, looking for a Super Disaster Kick from the top. His knee gave out.

Kevin looked to strike, but thought better of it. He shook his head, holding back. Cody rolled to the outside. Jessika Carr went to check on him while Barrett admonished Owens for not capitalizing. Owens rolled to the outside and shoved Cody. “I’m okay!” Rhodes told Owens. “Why are you doing this?” Kevin asked. He kicked Cody in the bad knee, dropping him. Kevin pulled Cody to his feet, looking for a Powerbomb on the apron. He hesitated while Barrett raged. Cody backdropped him. He tossed the challenger back in the ring. Owens went for the Stunner again, but Cody blocked it. He spun KO around and gave him Cross Rhodes, holding on for a second. He went for a third, but Owens blocked, spun Cody and delivered a Stunner. He covered for a very close near fall just before 22:00.

With the champion down in the center, Owens dragged himself to his feet and climbed the northwest turnbuckle. He went for a Swanton, but Rhodes got his knees up. Owens struggled to his feet, clutching his lower back. Rhodes gave him another Cross Rhodes for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 23:16 to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship

Cole said that Owens’ hesitation to hit the Powerbomb on the apron cost him the Championship. Barrett agreed. Owens sat slumped in the corner, staring as Cody celebrated. He turned down Rhodes’ offers to help stand, using the ropes instead. Cody offered Owens his hand. KO hesitated, but eventually gave him a hug as the camera drew in close. Owens shoved the camera back. Owens raised Cody’s arm to the crowd’s delight as the show went to break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really strong match that built tension and drama far better than I would’ve expected, given the relatively mundane build and foregone conclusion. It never really felt like Owens was going to win the title, so instead, they built drama around whether or not he’d turn on his friend like he has so many times in the past. This worked well – the crowd bought in and the beats of the match made it easy to get invested in that story. Ultimately, it feels like they’ve set the stage for a future turn down the line if they want to go that route, but have also given the KO character some moral credibility. It’s important to note how great and rabid the crowd was here, too. The match was very good in and of itself, but it was undoubtedly aided by a crowd that was absolutely enamored with everything these two did from opening to closing bell.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the Women’s Tag Team title match for Premium Plus subscribers.

-Jade Cargill was out first, marching to the ring with excitement. She got a solid reaction from the crowd. Bianca Belair danced through the the tunnel next. Cole said Belair has “done wonders for the confidence of Cargill.” Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn entered to minimal reaction.

(2) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN (c) vs. BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn circled Bianca Belair as the bell rang, trying to throw her off. Jade Cargill quickly entered the ring to join her partner. They cleared the ring and reset things. Bianca began the match with Alba Fyre. She worked her into the corner with ease and traded a quick tag to Cargill. Jade worked Fyre over in the corner, then quickly tagged out. Belair lifted Fyre into the air and delivered her signature knee-lift Suplex. The crowd began an “EST” chant.

Fyre recovered quickly and whipped Belair into the heel corner. She and Isla double teamed Belair, tossing her to the outside and bringing Cargill into the fray. The referee admonished Jade, sending her back to the corner. Fyre and Dawn continued to work over Belair, hanging her up in the ropes and catching her with a kick to the jaw. Fyre covered for a two count at the 3:30 mark. Fyre tripped Belair up into the bottom rope and tagged in Dawn. Isla gave Belair a boot to the face, then covered for another two count. Belair fought her way back to her feet, but Dawn cut her off with a shoulder to the mid-section. She drove her knee into Belair’s ribs as the crowd came alive with another “EST” chant. Dawn tagged out. Alba clubbed at Bianca’s back and chopped her in the corner. Cargill reached for a tag, but Belair was completely out of reach.

Alba looked for a headscissor, but Belair managed to catch her. She tried walking the champion toward the corner to reach her partner, but Fyre grabbed her ponytail to keep her from making it. Fyre held Belair back by the arm. Bianca kept giving her forearms to try to inch closer. Fyre leapt into Belair’s arms, spun around and kicked Cargill off the apron, then planted the challenger with a DDT. Fyre tagged Dawn, then dropkicked Bianca into the corner. Dawn charged, but Belair moved, buying time. She hoisted Fyre over the top to the floor, then gave Dawn a back drop. Belair finally reached Cargill for a leaping hot tag at 7:50.

Jade dropped the champions with clotheslines, then back drops. She gave Dawn a Spinebuster, then delivered a Fallaway Slam to Fyre. The champions posted up in opposing corners. Cargill leapt onto each of them. She gave Dawn a Jackhammer and covered for a near fall. Cargill scooped Dawn, but she slid down the back and reached Fyre for a tag. Jade kicked Dawn in the face then tagged Belair. Fyre shoved Cargill out of the ring. Fyre & Dawn caught Belair with their double team finish and covered, but Cargill broke it up. Belair managed to hoist Fyre onto her shoulders for the K.O.D., but Dawn pulled her down. Dawn held Belair down in Backcracker position while Fyre climbed the northeast turnbuckles. Cargill slid in the ring, pulling at Dawn’s hair. This cause Isla to let Belair go. She rolled to safety and Fyre dove onto her own partner. Belair tossed Fyre to Cargill on the outside. Jade spun her into the barricade, then leapt onto the apron.

Cargill tagged back in. She and Belair gave Dawn their Codebreaker-German Suplex combo. Cargill covered for a three count.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill in 12:03 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: There were a couple of fun spots in this one late, but it was largely just a beat down of Belair while the crowd waited for the hot tag to Cargill. Fyre & Dawn haven’t really ever been presented in a way that set them up for success, and their title win felt like a short-sighted hotshot with minimal upside. It hurt the momentum that Belair and Cargill had been building, too. The crowd did their best to respectfully clap and cheer through various moments in this one, but neither team came into this one feeling particularly hot and at no point has WWE made a significant effort to make the women’s tag team titles feel like a meaningful pursuit.)

-CM Punk was shown warming up backstage. Cole tossed to a video package for the strap match for Premium Plus subscribers.

-Out of the break, Samantha Irvin explained the rules of the strap match.

Drew McIntyre was out first to a chorus of boos. He sauntered his way through the tunnel and into the clearing, stopping for an explosion of flames from the rafters. McIntyre posed on the turnbuckles as Cole explained some of the intricacies of the Strap match – noting that the red light wlll represent Drew, the green is for CM Punk. With that, “Cult of Personality” hit the speakers and the crowd began to sing loudly. CM Punk marched into view and knelt to deliver his signature “it’s clobberin’ time!” line. Drew stood stoically in the center of the ring, awaiting his rival.

As Punk posed to the crowd on the apron, back turned, McIntyre attacked him from behind. He overwhelmed Punk on the outside, tossing him violently into the ringside barrier and then walking him to the announcers desk. He dropped him on the table and ripped his shirt off before rolling him into the ring. McIntyre mounted Punk and punched him repeatedly. Barrett celebrated the attack. McIntyre took the strap from the referee and whipped Punk with it repeatedly.

“This is a biblical beat down!” Barrett said. Cole admonished Barrett and McIntyre.

(3) DREW McINTYRE vs. CM PUNK – Strap match

Drew McIntyre slid the loop of the strap onto CM Punk’s wrist and the referee called for the bell. McIntyre let Punk get to his feet, then he immediately dropped him. Punk rolled to the outside, so McIntyre used the strap to pull him against the ring. Punk climbed back in the ring and Drew immediately began whipping him with the strap. Drew collapsed into the southeast corner and cockily slapped the top turnbuckle, illuminating his first light.

Approaching Punk slowly, McIntyre relished in his actions. He pulled Punk up to his feet. Punk was playing possum. He lifted Drew into the air and delivered a G.T.S. Cole noted that the move broke McIntyre’s momentum, and therefore, the lights should reset. Punk thought about activating his own light, but decided to whip Drew with the strap instead. Drew rolled to the outside for a reprieve. Punk pulled him against the apron, then slid outside to meet him. McIntyre caught Punk with a knee, then tossed him onto the announcers desk. He set up for the Future Shock DDT on the table, but Punk back-dropped him. The table didn’t break.

“Get him back in the ring!’ Barrett yelled at the referee. A big “CM Punk” chant broke out as he retrieved a table from underneath the ring. McIntyre whipped Punk in the back with the strap. He retrieved a chair from the timekeeper’s area as the match crossed 5:30. Drew drove the edge of the chair into Punk’s ribs. Punk fired off a big chop, then the two began trading punches. Drew broke the stalemate with a thumb to the eyes. He tossed Punk back in the ring.

Punk came up bleeding above his right eye. McIntyre wiped the blood from his face and slapped him. He took a steel chair and wedged it between the middle and top turnbuckles in the northeast corner. Punk charged and hit him with a running knee. Drew spilled to the outside. Punk used the strap to pull him against the ring post, then he retrieved another table. Meanwhile, Drew rolled in the ring, necessitating Punk follow. McIntyre caught Punk with a Claymore. He began touching turnbuckles, lighting up three. Punk slid to the outside with urgency. He used the strap to pull Drew away from his final turnbuckle and instead, face first into the propped chair.

Returning to the ring, Punk began slapping turnbuckles. He dragged Drew with him for the second. He whipped Drew into the corner of the third, looking for his signature bulldog. Drew lifted him into the air and dumped him over the top, through the table. Cole said that Drew can now touch all four turnbuckles unimpeded. Barrett noted that Punk is is an anchor on the floor. McIntyre dragged Punk in the ring and hoisted him onto his shoulders, walking him to turnbuckles. Unbeknownst to Drew, Punk slapped the turnbuckles in unison with Drew. They struggled toward the fourth, quickly reaching a stalemate and reset at 12:30.

Punches were traded in the center. Both wrestlers shifted their strategy, looking for big boots. They both connected, dropping to the mat in unison. Punk was first to rise. He applied a Sharpshooter to McIntyre. Drew tapped out, screaming in agony. He grabbed the bottom rope, but all for naught. Barrett said that McIntyre passed out. Punk began slapping turnbuckles. Drew began pulling at the strap as he hit the second. Before he could reach the third, Drew ripped Punk toward him and dropped him with a neckbreaker. Both men were down again as the match approached 15:30.

Cole reset the scene as a “this is awesome” chant broke out. McIntyre kipped up. He pulled Punk’s bracelet from his trunks and put it on his wrist. Drew counted down for the Claymore, then delivered it. Barrett said that McIntyre now has all the time in the world. Drew easily lit three corners. Punk pulled McIntyre near the fourth and delivered another GTS, resetting the lights. Punk collapsed on top of Drew. A huge “CM Punk” chant broke out. McIntyre bunched the strap in his hand, trying to block Punk. Punk looked down with contempt. He lifted Drew up and gave him another GTS.

Drew crawled at Punk desperately. Punk lit two buckles. Drew grabbed at his feet, so Punk lifted him up and gave him another GTS before lighting the third. McIntyre continued to resist, just barely. Punk lifted McIntyre and gave him another GTS in the center. Punk took the bracelet from McIntyre’s wrist, then defiantly slapped the final turnbuckle.

WINNER: CM Punk in 19:12

(LeClair’s Analysis: These two lost a lot of steam in the last several weeks as their feud devolved into a story about a bracelet. The strap match stipulation brought a certain level of intrigue, given Punk’s infamous performance in a bout of the same kind against MJF in AEW. This certainly was not nearly at the level of that, but I thought it was an improvement over their encounter last month. McIntyre’s aggressiveness at the start made this feel like an elevated “hardcore” encounter for WWE, and Punk getting some color in the early going helped add to the idea that this was, in fact, a blood feud. This seemed to spell the end of this feud, at least for now, and I’m curious to see what’s next for both guys. Punk has seemed destined for a feud with Seth Rollins, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out, and one has to assume he’s also got Bronson Reed waiting for him upon return.)

-Bash in Berlin was announced as the highest grossing arena show in WWE history.

-Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were shown walking backstage. Cole tossed to a package for the mixed tag team match for Premium Plus subscribers.

-Out of the break, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan headed to the ring. Barrett celebrated their budding relationship. Damian Priest was out next, stopping at the tunnel opening to welcome her partner, Rhea Ripley. The two posed together, shared a fist bump and then approached the ring from opposite sides.

(4) LIV MORGAN & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. RHEA RIPLEY & DAMIAN PRIEST

Dominik Mysterio began the match with Damian Priest. Dom immediately tried to leave the ring, but Priest caught up to him. He pulled him back in the ring and whipped him to the opposing corner, dropping him with a hard right hand. Priest shot Mysterio into the ropes and caught him with a flying back elbow. Dom stood, only to be quickly dropped by a big boot from Priest. The crowd opened up a big “we want Mami” chant. Priest pointed to her partner. He went to tag in Rhea, but Dom beat him to the punch, diving to Liv Morgan for a tag.

Liv Morgan entered the ring and stepped to Priest. He put a hand to her face, then stepped aside, revealing Rhea Ripley. She dropped Morgan with a huge dropkick. Ripley mounted the Women’s World Champion and gave her a few punches before hoisting her into the air for a tossing Suplex. Liv crawled to her corner and through the ropes, seeking comfort from Dominik. The referee considered this a tag, calling Priest into the ring. Damian caught Dom with an elbow, then gave him an uppercut over the top rope to the floor. Damian followed Dom to the floor, bouncing him off the announcers desk and then the ring apron. After tossing Mysterio back in the ring, Liv grabbed at Priest’s leg, distracting him. This allowed Dom to knock Priest off the apron, then drive him violently into the ring steps as the match crossed 4:00.

Mysterio rolled Priest into the ring and taunted the crowd. He hit a Senton on Priest and covered for a quick two count. Morgan slapped Priest behind the referee’s back. Mysterio followed up with a Tornado DDT, covering for another two count. Dom distracted the referee a second time, allowing Morgan to rake Priest’s eyes against the bottom rope. Dom applied a seated headlock, but Priest easily rose to his feet and broke the hold. Mysterio set up for Three Amigos, but Priest quickly countered and delivered a Broken Arrow. He tagged in Rhea.

Ripley met Morgan in the middle with a bit clothesline. She slammed Liv’s face against her knee, then followed up with a missile dropkick. Rhea gave Morgan a quick German Suplex, then a knee to the jaw. Out of the corner of her eye, Ripley saw Dom pulling himself up by the ropes. Dom offered her a hug. Rhea laughed. Morgan tried to attack from behind, but Ripley caught her with an elbow to the face. She gave Dom a pair of clotheslines, then choked him out in the corner. The crowd exploded, reaching 112 decibels on WWE’s on-screen meter.

Morgan broke up the hold and caught Ripley with a Codebreaker. Barrett said Ripley is a scorned woman who “cannot move on from Dominik.” Morgan caught her rival with a flipping sunset driver from an abdominal stretch position, covering for a two count. She charged at Rhea, but Ripley caught her with a kick to the face. Both women dove for tags. Priest cut off Dom with a series of quick kicks, followed by a Flatliner just after the 10:00 mark. Damian dropped Dom with a running clothesline for a cover and two count, broken up by Liv Morgan. Rhea returned to the ring to even the odds. She and Priest clapped the ears of their opponents, then hit tandem Razor’s Edge. Ripley tossed Morgan to the floor.

Rhea told Priest to finish it. He called for South of Heaven. Suddenly, Judgment Day appeared. Priest knocked Balor off the apron. Rhea pulled J.D. McDonaugh to the floor. Morgan leapt over the ring steps, delivering a Code Red to Ripley into the ringside barrier. With the referee distracted, Balor hit Priest with a Slingblade. Dom caught him with a Frog Splash from the top for a close near fall. Rhea and Liv returned to the apron, calling for tags. Dom and Priest tagged out. Rhea pulled Liv in for a Powerbomb, but J.D. leapt onto the apron. She knocked him down. Priest came flying in, blasting J.D. over the announcers desk and into the timekeeper’s area.

Dom dove through the middle rope onto Priest, knocking him onto the table. Priest fought to his feet and clotheslined Dom. Morgan watched from the in the ring. Ripley was lying in wait behind her. She gave Morgan a violent clothesline, then scooped her up and delivered Riptide for a stacked cover and three count.

WINNERS: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest in 14:18

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really well constructed mixed tag team match that hit all the right notes for this stage of the feud. Instead of relying on a traditional long beat down and hope spot, Rhea and Priest dominated through much of the early going as they undoubtedly should have. Liv and Dom’s offense felt earned, and it was made quite clear that they operate at a level or two below that of their opponents. It wasn’t until Judgment Day’s predictable interference did the odds feel evened. WWE has done a great job with Priest following his title loss. He feels more relevant and over now than he did at any point that he held the World Title. Ripley is settling in incredibly well as a babyface, transitioning her demeanor ever so slightly to lean into the cheers. It feels natural, and she’s coming off like a star that’s leveled up.)

-Cole and Barrett previewed Monday Night Raw, including the commentary debut of Joe Tessitore. He then turned focus to the main event, tossing to a video package and break.

Out of the break, Randy Orton was out first. They shot him coming through the tunnel using the shallow depth of field camera view, producing a cool look as the crowd sang his theme song loudly. Cole said that he aims to take sole possession of #2 on the all-time list of world title reigns. Orton, wearing special red trunks and pads, soaked in the adoration from the crowd before posing in the corner.

The lights went out and Gunther’s music played. The crowd reacted very positively. “It’s the stoic look that never changes,” Cole said, “Gunther is all business.” He said that Gunther has many friends and family in attendance. Barrett said Gunther told him that “if you prepare correctly, you are immune to nerves.” Samantha Irvin provided Championship introductions for Randy Orton. Before she could announce Gunther, she was interrupted by Ludwig Kaiser. He introduced the World Champion to a strong ovation.

(5) GUNTHER (c) vs. RANDY ORTON – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Michael Cole made note of the controversial finish to their first match at King of the Ring earlier in the year. The crowd stood and sang in anticipation, much like they did for the opener. Gunther and Randy Orton happily paced around the ring, soaking it in. Orton clapped for them. Gunther smirked. They circled, feeling each other out, finally locking up 90 seconds in. Gunther powered Orton to a knee. The Viper was quick to stand and work the champion into the southeast corner. They jockeyed for position. Charles Robinson pulled them apart at four.

Gunther grabbed a side headlock and took Orton down to the mat. Orton popped to his feet and delivered the same maneuver. Gunther returned to his feet just as quickly. The two traded waist locks first, then arm locks. Gunther slipped behind Randy’s back and grabbed a rear chin lock, working Orton to a knee. Randy got his fingers under Gunther’s wrist to keep his breath. The crowd did the wave. Orton backed Gunther into the southwest corner, forcing a break. Randy looked around at the crowd, following the wave around the arena, and even participating. The crowd gave him a standing ovation for it. Gunther smirked again. The champion gave Orton two hard chops to the chest, dropping him. He cornered him and drove his shoulder into Randy’s gut repeatedly.

A loud “Gunther” chant broke out as the champion plastered his challenger’s chest with open handed chops, dropping him to the mat repeatedly. Each time Randy tried to battle back with a right hand, Gunther would chop him harder. Orton rolled to the outside, trying to regain his breath. Gunther forced Orton’s face and ear against the ring post, then tried to whip him toward the steps. Orton countered, driving the champion into the steel. Gunther came up favoring his right shoulder and arm. Randy slid in and out of the ring to break the count at 8:45. He began wrenching Gunther’s arm, again slamming it against the ring steps. Cole called it the “old Randy Orton, with no absence of malice.”

Randy ducked a wild lariat from Gunther and lifted him into his signature back drop on the announcers desk. He did it a second time, then pulled Gunther back to his feet by the bad arm. Orton hit the back drop a third time, then a fourth. Cole said Gunther had a major contusion forming on his arm and shoulder. Randy slid the champion back in the ring, but Gunther rose first. He pulled Orton in, trying to apply a Sleeper. Randy stretched Gunther’s bad arm and bent int the wrong way across his shoulder. He slammed Gunther to the mat, then bounced the arm off the mat repeatedly. Gunther battled to his feet, keeping his arm tucked lame at his side. He kicked at Randy’s stomach, but Orton easily thwarted him. He gave him a DDT and covered him for a two count at 12:20.

The challenger grabbed a seated headlock. Gunther battled to his feet, breaking free with the elbow of his good arm. Randy managed to execute a Fallaway Slam and cover, but Gunther kicked at one. He went right back to work on the injured arm. Randy shot the champion toward the ropes, but Gunther telegraphed it and caught Randy with a kick. He caught Orton with two short-arm clotheslines, but could hit neither with full force because of the injury to his arm. Gunther hit the ropes, but Orton caught him with the snap Powerslam for a cover and two count. The champion rolled to the apron and the Viper stalked. He kicked Gunther in the chest, then set up for the signature draping DDT. Gunther wiggled free and gave Orton a chop with his good arm.

Having bought a brief reprieve, Gunther ascended the northwest turnbuckles. Orton rose to meet him with a series of chops. He hooked Gunther and delivered a Superplex. Randy rolled over, draping an arm over Gunther for a cover and two count. The camera pulled back as Michael Cole reset the scene of the main event. Gunther rose to his knees, continuing to favor the right arm and clutching it at the wrist. Randy gave him a hard right. Gunther returned the favor with one of his own, wincing. They began trading chops., each one from the champion sending a shock wave of pain through the injured arm.

Orton thumbed Gunther in the eye, right in front of the referee. He let it go. Orton tossed Gunther to the apron and finally hit the draping DDT. An “RKO” chant broke out. Orton put a finger to his ear. He posed for the crowd, then pounded the mat. Orton went for it, but Gunther pulled him into a German Suplex. The World Champion collapsed into the corner, waiting for his challenger to rise. He hit a running missile dropkick, then climbed the southwest turnbuckles. Gunther delivered a diving splash for a leg hook and near fall at 21:00. Both men were down, writhing. Gunther rose first, adjusting the injured arm and calling for a finish. He pulled Orton in for a Powerbomb, but he couldn’t lift him. He dropped Randy with a left-arm clothesline instead. Gunther called for the Powerbomb a second time, again failing to get him all the way up.

“Does Gunther have anything left?” Cole wondered as the champion clubbed at Orton’s back. Again, he tried to lift Randy for the Powerbomb, but couldn’t. Randy lifted Gunther onto his shoulders, but the champion kicked his legs to force Orton back down. Gunther finally managed to hoist Orton up for the Powerbomb for a cover and very close near fall. Gunther called for it again. Orton blocked this one and turned it into an RKO. He hooked both legs, but Gunther just managed to kick out.

“A millisecond away from #15 for Orton!” Barrett exclaimed. Orton checked with Robinson to be sure it wasn’t three. He rolled to the outside, clearing the German announce desk gingerly. Randy kept grabbing at his lower back. He retrieved the base of the steel steps, dragging them against the announce desk. Meanwhile, Gunther regained his composure and rolled to the outside to meet Orton. Randy cut him off and delivered a back drop on the base of the steps. Randy retrieved the other half of the steps, limping toward the champion. Gunther rolled back in the ring, breaking the count. Randy rebuilt the ring steps in front of the German announce desk.

After pulling Gunther back outside and breaking the count again, Orton slammed Gunther’s bad arm against the steps repeatedly. He climbed the steps, dragging Gunther with him. He delivered another back drop, this time off the steps and through the German announcers desk. Cole pleaded with Orton to get him in the ring to win the title. Orton posed atop the steps as the match crossed 30:00. Randy retrieved his opponent amongst the wreckage, dragging him slowly back toward the ring. Barrett and Cole praised Charles Robinson for letting things go. “No one wants a controversial finish today,” Barrett said. Randy slid Gunther back in the ring.

Pounding the mat, the Viper looked for another RKO. Gunther tossed him away. While Orton tried to shake it off, Gunther pounced, applying the Sleeper. Randy worked to his feet and backed Gunther into the corner, trying to alleviate the pressure. Orton backed him into the corner repeatedly, but Gunther was undeterred. He tried to give Gunther a hip toss to break it, but Gunther stayed glued and even sank the hold in deeper. Orton managed to get a hand on the bad arm, pulling it away from his neck. He very temporarily broke the hold, trying for a surprise RKO. Gunther blocked it and chopped Orton in the back of the neck. Gunther re-applied the Sleeper.

Turning red, Randy gasped for air. He rose to his feet and dropped Gunther to the mat, breaking the hold. Gunther sprang to life. He elbowed Orton in the neck and shoulder repeatedly. He locked the Sleeper on again. Orton passed out.

WINNER: Gunther in 34:29 to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther offered Orton a handshake after the match. Orton accepted. The crowd clapped for both men. Cole tossed to the post-show panel to close the show.)

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a unique match, and distinct departure from the WWE main event style they’ve cultivated and perfected over the past number of years. Orton and Gunther went old school, telling a methodical, plodding story that teetered on the edge of becoming a slog, but was so keenly aware of the crowd’s level of investment and tidings that they managed to keep them fully invested and awaiting the next beat. I thought this was pretty easily Orton’s best performance in quite some time. Gunther continued to show great technical prowess, exceptional crowd-working ability, and supreme character driven story-telling. The match felt like a strong blend of technical body work and hard-hitting brawl. Though the outcome was never in doubt, Orton sold the match as a significant career moment and chance to make history and the crowd treated it in kind. This was a vast improvement over their match at King & Queen of the Ring and a fitting main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: For a show without a single match that like it had an outcome in doubt, wrestlers went out of their way to put on excellent performances and craft compelling stories. The lively and enthusiastic crowd made watching the show a breeze, and having them fully invested in virtually every aspect of the presentation aided an already strong night of action. There are valid criticisms to Paul Levesque’s five match booking philosophy for B-level PLE’s and international events, but this proved to be one of the strongest examples of said format to date. An easy thumbs up.