FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Announcer Mick Karch Interview – What was Heyman like in AWA in late-’80s? What was Jake Roberts like at an indy show Saturday? Plus Cena-Lesnar critique, end of vintage AWA era (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-31-2014), Wade Keller interviews longtime wrestling announcer Mick Karch discussing these topics: What was working with Heyman like in the AWA in late-’80s? What was Jake Roberts like at an indy appearance Saturday? When did the AWA vintage era really end? What is the evolution of indy wrestling in the US? Who are some of the top prospects in Minnesota?
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.