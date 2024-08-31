VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WWE Bash in Berlin PLE Review, WWE Smackdown review, New Japan Capitol Combat in-person report (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Saturday episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

WWE Bash in Berlin PLE start-to-finish thorough review

WWE Smackdown review including praise for the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens match

New Japan Capitol Combat in-person report which included Mercedes Moné vs. Mono Watanabe in the main event, plus Mustafa Ali, Lio Rush, Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Kaito, TJP, Gabe Kidd, Grizzled Young Veterans, David Finlay, and more

