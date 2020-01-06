1/6 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on return of Brock Lesnar, Lana-Lashley wedding fallout, Andrade vs. Rey for U.S. Title, Viking Raiders vs. O.C. vs. Street Profits

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-A two minute recap aired of the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding with comedic music.

-The Raw opening theme aired. They went to a wide shot of the arena with a graphic on the screen noting they were in Oklahoma City, Okla. No mention of the city, though, by Joseph. They hyped matches announced for the show.

-Brock Lesnar walked out with Paul Heyman. Joseph said Lesnar has held a world title in WWE longer than anyone else in this millennium. Lawler said he’s the most decorated champion in WWE “in my opinion.” (Facts don’t back that up if you’re counting title reigns or days as champion.) When the crowd booed, Paul Heyman said, “Well, Happy New Year to you, too, bitches.” He said he is the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World, Brock Lesnar.

Heyman said he’s going to kick off the new decade by making history, which is what his client does. Heyman when Brock was asked who is worthy of facing him, Lesnar said there isn’t one single member of the Raw, Smackdown, or NXT roster man enough to step into the ring, let alone worthy of sharing the spotlight with Brock Lesnar. (C.M. Punk? Tyson Fury?) Heyman said: “Let me get one thing straight. You don’t book Brock Lesnar.” Boos broke out! “Not when Brock Lesnar is about to do something unprecedented,” he said. Heyman said they can legitimately advertise it as unprecedented. He said people said Undertaker couldn’t be undefeated at WrestleMania, but his client conquered his undefeated streak. He said people said he couldn’t be NCAA, UFC, Universal, and WWE heavyweight champion, but Lesnar did. Lawler interjected that this is all true.

Heyman said there is a universe he hasn’t conquered yet. He said if you want to see Lesnar in a dream match at the Royal Rumble, how about every single challenger who wants Lesnar at the Rumble can have Lesnar at the Rumble, because Lesnar is entering himself into the Rumble. He said Lesnar will enter first. Heyman said that means the Royal Rumble is Lesnar versus every wrestle who enters the Rumble at some point because he will be standing victories at the end. Heyman said that might be ambitious, unprecedented, historic, and brazen. He said his client is the Beast of Brazen. He said Lesnar will conquer the Royal Rumble and win the Royal Rumble and will enter the Rumble first. “And that’s not just a prediction, ladies and gentleman, that is a spoiler.” He threw the mic and left the ring with Lesnar.

(Keller’s Analysis: Instantly interesting. If Lesnar were to win, that means WWE can save the announcement of who will be challenging for both world titles for another time. Or it can set up Lesnar demanding to face the person who eliminates him, even if that person doesn’t win.)

-Joseph and Lawler immediately reacted on camera. Lawler said he thinks Lesnar and Heyman just made a believer out of him. Lesnar walked past Lawler and Joseph, shoving Lawler a little as he did. Heyman posed next to Lawler who said he and Lesnar made a believer out of him. (They go way back, and Lawler sure had issues with Heyman early in their careers. Read all about it in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter back issues that date back to 1988 when you become a VIP member.)

-Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Rey Mysterio backstage. Joseph threw to her by name, which was a welcome change. Rey spoke in Spanish passionately first. She asked how much the U.S. Title match means to him. Rey said it means the world to him. He said at this point in his career, he only has days left, not years. He thanked his son Dominic for staying and competing against the top of the top and the best of the best. He said Andrade doesn’t deserve to represent Latinos, so he’s taking his U.S. Title back.

-Rey’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(1) ANDRADE (w/Zelina) vs. REY MYSTERIO – U.S. Title match

Lawler complained that the ring announcer didn’t mention Zelina. Rey took Andrade down early with a head scissors, sending Andrade to the floor. Then he slide under the ropes and took Andrade down with a head scissors. Joseph said Rey is the “GMOAT – the greatest masked Superstar of all time.” Andrade took over back in the ring briefly, but Rey leaped onto his shoulders and top Andrade over the top rope to the floor. Rey rolled through and drove Andrade face-first into the ringside steps. Nice sequence. Both were slow to get up. Joseph talked more about Dominic (which should make any long-time wrestling fan suspicious of something). They finally returned to the ring. Andrade caught Rey flying at him with a dropkick. They cut to a break with both men down. [c]

Back live, Rey and Andrade battled on the second rope. Andrade went for a sunset flip, but Rey popped up and round kicked Andrade to the side of his head. They stood and exchanged punches, with Rey getting the better of Andrade. Rey springboarded at Andrade and landed a twisting DDT despite Andrade trying to counter him. That led to a near fall. Andrade went for a double stomp off the top rope, but Rey leaned back to avoid it (like everyone should, by the way!). Rey slid under the bottom rope and sunset flipped Andrade, but Andrade rolled through and hit Rey with double knees to the chest and head. Andrade flung himself over the top onto Rey with a flip senton for a two count. The announcers talked about the Lesnar news from earlier. Andrade went for three consecutive suplexes, but Rey turned the third into an inside cradle for a near fall. Rey then went for 619, but Andrade move. Andrade then landed a spinning back elbow for a near fall. Rey then hit a Canadian Destroyer for a near fall. Vega covered Andrade for a three count, but Zelina put Andrade’s foot on the bottom rope. The ref saw it and restarted the match, even though Rey’s music was already playing. The ref explained his decision to Rey, who was dismayed. They cut to a break as Andrade caught is breath on the floor at ringside. [c]

Back live, Andrade was in control. Andrade charged Rey in the corner with a flying knee, but Rey ducked and Andrade tumbled to the floor. Rey sent Andrade hard into the barricade with a flying head scissors off the ring apron. Zelina was very expressive at ringside. Rey went for a jackknife pin seconds later for a near fall. Joseph kept stressing that Rey already pinned Andrade tonight, and Lawler was defending Zelina’s actions. They fought on the ring apron. Rey sent Andrade hard with a sunset powerbomb into the ringpost. Andrade crashed to the floor. A “This is awesome!” chant broke. (They were right. This is really good.) Rey then springboard legdropped Andrade in the head back in the ring for a believable near fall. Andrade caught Rey coming off the top rope and slammed him chest and face first on the mat to take over. He scored a quick two count. Zelina stomped the mat as Andrade went for his flying double knees in the corner. Rey avoided him and then landed the 619 seconds later. Rey climbed to the top rope, but Zelina pulled Andrade to safety.

Rey leaped at Andrade, but Andrade caught him and threw him over his shoulders where Zelina was standing. Rey crashed onto her. Fans popped. Rey looked at what happened. Andrade grabbed him from behind and threw him into the ringside steps. Back in the ring, Andrade went for a Hammerlock DDT. The ref stepped in and stopped it, apparently noticing Rey might have been legitimately hurt. He checked on Rey’s condition, then went over to explain something to Andrade. Rey rolled to the floor to check on Zelina. He seemed sorrowful. Back in the ring, Andrade grabbed Rey and immediately Hammerlock DDT’d him for the win. Andrade ripped Rey’s mask off his head afterward. Zelina was on her feet and seemed to like that they had a trophy. Lawler said Andrade presented it to her as a peace offering for the collision earlier.

WINNER: Andrade in 20:00 to retain the U.S. Title (with a stop and restart in there).

(Keller’s Analysis: A really really good match with a bizarre ending that took away from it a little. I’m not sure if the ref was concerned for Rey legit or just trying to stop Andrade storyline-wise from capitalizing on attacking Rey from behind or if he was given a command in his earpiece for Rey to show more concern for Zelina before they went to the finish. Strange either way. But what an entertaining, athletically novel match.)

-The announcers threw to clips of Samoa Joe attacking AOP, but when AOP and Seth Rollins got the advantage, Kevin Owens showing up with a chair, leading to a pull apart with security.

-Charly Caruso interviewed Joe and Owens backstage. She said earlier Seth Rollins revealed a gameplan to divide and conquer because he sees them both as individualists. Owens said he has proven he doesn’t play well with others, and Joe doesn’t play with anybody else ever. He said therefore Seth is right, but right now the enemy of his enemy is his friend. Owens said Joe needs him to watch his back as much as he needs that from Joe. Joe said it’s no secret that he is a prideful man, but even he recognizes when a little back-up is needed. He said Seth and the AOP should face “the three of us.” Owens said he’s assuming Joe’s not including Charly. Joe said he has a guy. Owens wanted to know. Joe said to let Seth and AOP worry, because they should be worried. Owens gave Joe a quizzical look, but seemed to accept the notion that keeping it secret was better (and that Joe couldn’t tell him privately without the camera mic on).

(Keller’s Analysis: Good interview. I think they’re handling the KO-Joe dynamic well, addressing what needs to be addressed so they are staying true to their characters and owning their past in a vague way, but also being likable in contrast to Seth and AOP.) [c]

-Backstage Caruso approached Seth and AOP. She said she had a message to relay to them. Seth said he knew about it and he faces challenges every single day. He said the challenge he is most concerned about is “taking Monday Night Raw to the next level.” He said he did not ask to be the chosen one, but instead the WWE Universe has made him the chosen one. He said he has sacrificed everything he stood for to be this person, this visionary, this beacon of hope, the Messiah of Monday Nights. He said no one stands by Joe or KO, whereas he and AOP are a united front, fate, and inevitable, anyone who stands up to him will be taken care of by AOP.

-The Street Profits made their journey through the crowd as their music played. Joseph told Lawler he can’t hate the confidence of the Street Profits. Lawler seemed thrown by the question, saying if he’s saying he hates the, he doesn’t. “I just don’t get it,” he said. The Profits entered the ring and Montez Ford said everyone is talking about the Golden Globes, but they’re there to change the conversation. Angelo Dawkins said they’re not bringing in the decade, they’re blinging it in. Not much crowd pop. Ford said The O.C. can hold up their little hands signs, but tonight they’re not clicking/kliqing. He said they might be Vikings, but tonight they’re pillaging. They said they want the smoke. Lawler asked who wants the smoke. “I don’t get it,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: They went to a crowd shot after that and while four fans held up signs that said “We Want The Smoke,” almost nobody else reacted. Maybe OKC isn’t the best city for this act.)

-A.J. Styles accompanied The O.C. onto the stage, but then returned to the back as they headed to the ring. Joseph plugged “WWE Backstage” tomorrow night with The Miz. He said they’d have a scoop on why John Morrison was in Miz’s locker room last Friday on Smackdown. The Viking Raiders them walked out.

(2) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. KARL ANDERSON & LUKE GALLOWS vs. TYHE STREET PROFITS – WWE Raw Tag Team Title match