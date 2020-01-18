1/12 STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS results: Jungle Kyona & Konami vs. Giulia & Andras Miyagi, AZM vs. Leyla Hirsch in the High Speed Grand Prix

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS

JANUARY 12, 2020

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN AT SHIMIZU MARINE BUILDING

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Hoshino said Kid is shiny and sparkly. Kid said this match was happening due to a card change. (Natsuko Tora and Natsu Sumire were pulled from the weekend shows with the flu.) As Hoshino’s sernior she couldn’t afford to lose.

(1) STARLIGHT KID vs. ITSUKI HOSHINO

Kid with the twisting splash.

WINNER: Starlight Kid in 5:36.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Our next event on the 19th, the annual anniversary show, is typically one of the biggest Stardom events of the year. As such, it’s weird to me how all the shows leading into it are so flat. I guess it’s January so middle of the road events with basic matches are fine for the season but it doesn’t really ramp up the excitement. It does make me look forward to getting some real matches with actual stakes next week, though.)

-Skye said this one will start to show why Stardom brought her over from the States. Priestley was looking past this one to the tag title match at Korakuen Hall. Kimura said she hadn’t been in the ring with Priestley since she failed to take the red belt from her.

(2) HANA KIMURA vs. BEA PRIESTLEY vs. ZOEY SKYE

Skye tapped to Kimura’s ground octopus hold.

WINNER: Hana Kimura in 7:11.

(Pageot’s Perspective: And that is why Stardom brought her here.)

-Hirsch said she beat Starlight Kid yesterday and she’ll beat AZM today. AZM said she has more singles experience than Hirsch. She was in last year’s 5 Star Grand Prix and none of the other four in the high speed tournament can say that.

(3) AZM vs. LEYLA HIRSCH – HIGH SPEED GRAND PRIX

Hirsch with the top rope moonsault.

WINNER: Leyla Hirsch in 4:30.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Hirsch only has Skye and Death left now. It’s still anyone’s game, though.)

High Speed tournament rankings:

Leyla Hirsch – 4

AZM – 2

Starlight Kid – 0

Zoey Skye – 0

Death Yama-san – 0

-Kashima said this was Kagetsu’s last match teaming with Oedo Tai. Kagetsu had her back to the camer and her hood up. She claimed she was cold but it may have been to hide her tears. Nakano said they were facing Kashima who recently betrayed them. She wanted some answers. Iida wanted to fight her for the same reason. Riho just nodded as she’s not officially a member of Stars.

(4) STARS (High Speed & AEW Women’s Champion Riho, Tam Nakano, & Saya Iida) vs. OEDO TAI (Kagetsu, Saki Kashima, & Jamie Hayter)

Kagetsu hit Iida with the placard and Kashima put her away with My Emblem.

WINNERS: Oedo Tai in 12:53.

-Nakano and Kashima had to be separated post-match.

(Pageot’s Perspective: I guess we’ll never see the Oedo Tai dance again. That’s a bummer. Kashima seems very renewed with this new character direction and looks to be having a blast. At this point it feels like Riho, Giulia, Kamitani, etc. will all remain officially unaffiliated with any stable for the next few months. I like that as it really makes the draft in the spring that much more impactful.)

-Giulia said they were facing Kimura’s friends. She wanted to get closer to the tag titles. She said she’d do her best. Miyagi just nodded. Kyona said this was their last match before defending the titles next week. She was excited about getting to drink after. Konami noticed some of her pink face makeup was in her hair and thought that was quite funny.

(5) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Jungle Kyona & Konami) vs. GIULIA & ANDRAS MIYAGI – NON-TITLE MATCH

Giulia took a chair to Kyona’s arm early and they worked to target her arm going forward. Giulia sank her teeth into Kyona’s shoulder at one point and had to be pulled off by the referee. Konami tagged in and fought Giulia for a bit. In the end Kyona put Miyagi away with a powerbomb + an assisted missile dropkick from Konami.

WINNERS: Tokyo Cyber Squad in 9:38.

-Kyona said Giulia and Miyagi weren’t on the same page. Like an unmixed coctail. She and Konami are more sophisticated. Giulia stole the mic away. She knows what she’s saying. Well, she wants the tag titles and she’ll find her tag partner. Kyona pointed to Miyagi. Giulia said arrivederci to them and goodbye to Miyagi. She took off without her. Kyona suggested to Konami that they celebrate with delicious sake after their next successful defense.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Kyona’s been talking about booze a lot lately. Maybe somebody should check on her. This would appear to be the end of the Giulia-Miyagi pairing, which leaves Miyagi very directionless once again. Giulia, meanwhile, has two mystery partners showing up next week to battle TCS in trios action.)

-QQ said they would crush their opponents. Kamitani said she wanted to keep pace with her seniors.

(6) STARS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki, & Saya Kamitani) vs. QUEEN’S QUEST (Leo Onozaki & Artist Of Stardom Champions Momo Watanabe & Future Of Stardom/SWA World Champion Utami Hayashishita)

Hoshiki polished off Onozaki with Shining Impact.

WINNERS: Stars in 10:00.

-Hoshiki said the anniversary show would be fun. Hayashishita grabbed her and put her in a rear naked choke while the rest of Stars fought to pull her off. Hayashishita said she talked too much. At Korakuen Hall she’d beat the crap out of her. Hoshiki said she’s emotionally disturbed.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The white belt does feel like the top contender to change hands going into the 9th Anniversary. Hayashishita has been pushed super hard this past year and it wouldn’t be a shocker if she becomes a quadruple champion.)