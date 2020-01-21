ROH announces 18th Anniversary events in Las Vegas in March including Friday PPV and a special “ROH: Past vs. Present” event Saturday night including Homicide, Sydal, Necro Butcher

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



ROH announced two events in March in Las Vegas to celebrate their 18th Anniversary. Friday, March 13 will feature the “18th Anniversary” PPV event in Las Vegas, Nev. at Sam’s Town. Saturday, March 14 will feature an “ROH: Past vs. Present” themed event. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

Already announced: Homicide, Matt Sydal, Necro Butcher, Allison Danger, Doug Williams.

The following is the full press release issued to PWTorch.com today.

ROH Celebrates 18th Anniversary With Two Big Shows In Las Vegas In March

Ring of Honor has begun its 18th year of delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet, and the company will celebrate its birthday with two huge events in the fight capital of the world – Las Vegas, Nevada.

The weekend begins on Friday, March 13 with the “18th Anniversary” pay-per-view at Sam’s Town Live. Then on Saturday, March 14, the company presents a very special event , “ROH: Past vs. Present” – at the same venue.

Championships will be defended and scores will be settled on the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view, while ROH Past vs. Present features ROH stars from throughout its history taking on your favorite stars of today.

Tickets to both shows go on-sale Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 10:00am PT.

Or get the best seats when you join HonorClub (rohhonorclub.com) today to gain access to the HonorClub pre-sale on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 10:00am PT.

Stay tuned to www.ROHWrestling.com for more information and match announcements! The “18th Anniversary” pay-per-view and “ROH: Past vs. Present” are two shows you will not want to miss!

ROH PRESENTS

18TH ANNIVERSARY (PAY-PER-VIEW)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 6:00 PM PT

ROH: PAST VS. PRESENT

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 6:00 PM PT.

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

5111 BOULDER HIGHWAY

LAS VEGAS 89122

RECOMMENDED: 1/10 ROH TV REPORT: Greshen vs. Alex Shelley, Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova w/ Eli Isom) vs. The Soldiers of Savagery, Eli Isom vs. Crowbar & Masked Man