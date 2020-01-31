FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship w/Keller & Martin: Kane book review, rant about Dynamite, NWA Hard Times, Aldis praise, Raw, more (142 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin, the star of weekly VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” Todd provides his analysis of Friday Night Smackdown, the post-Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, last night’s NXT on USA episode, the NXT Takeover Worlds Collide event, AEW Dynamite including a rant by Todd about a particular segment, and NWA Hard Times including an extended discussion on Nick Aldis’s best place other than the NWA if he were to go somewhere else. Then he talks New Japan New Beginnings and Pro Wrestling NOAH news. Then he reviews Kane/Glenn Jacob’s new book (and it’s not pretty). From there he reviews the latest UFC and Bellator events.

