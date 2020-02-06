WWE latest financials lead to 9 percent drop, WWE stock down 28 percent over last week, barrage of negative financial press headlines follow

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE stock dropped sharply one week ago when news broke of WWE’s long-time co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson departing the company abruptly and unexpected, going from $62.30 on Thursday to $48.88 on Friday. It dropped even more over the weekend and now is at a $44.50, the lowest since early May 2018. It dropped as low as $40.24 earlier today.

The New York Post’s headline today: “WWE stock gets body-slammed on weaker-than-expected revenue.” Excerpt:

Shares in the Connecticut-based company — which got hammered last week after WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon abruptly ousted his co-presidents, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson — plunged as much as 18 percent to near a two-year low Thursday after it said it raked in $322.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year. That was the highest in WWE’s history but lower than analysts’ expectation of $333.3 million, according to a Bloomberg estimate. The stock was recently off 11.9 percent at $43.16. It closed $44.50 Thursday, off 9.2 percent. … WWE also missed analysts’ expectations for adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, reporting $107.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. That was 67 percent above the year prior but less than the Street’s estimate of $110.8 million. The company expects $60 million to $65 million for the first quarter of 2020, below the average estimate of $67.5 million, according to Bloomberg.

The Street headline today: “WWE gets slammed following sales miss head of XFL debut.” Excerpt:

(T)he company also said there was a delay in completing a Middle East distribution agreement and it saw lower business performance than expected. “As we work to strengthen engagement in 2020, we are pursuing several strategic initiatives that could increase the monetization of our content, including the distribution of content in the Middle East and India,” said Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick. However, the “outcome of these initiatives is subject to considerable uncertainty,” Riddick said.

MarketWatch’s headline today: “WWE’s stock plunges toward 21-month low after sales miss, ‘considerable uncertainty’ in outlook.” Excerpt:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WWE, -9.18% plunged 19% toward a 21-month low in premarket trading Thursday, after the media and entertainment company missed revenue expectations and said there was “considerable uncertainty” regarding the 2020 outlook. Net income rose to $69.3 million, or 78 cents a share, from $41.2 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for net earnings per share was 74 cents. Revenue rose 18.5% to $322.8 million, but was below the FactSet consensus of $333.3 million, as media, live events and consumer products revenue all missed expectations.

Variety’s headline today: “WWE Stock Slammed as Wrestling Giant Misses on Q4 Revenue, WWE Network Subscribers Drop”