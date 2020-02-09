NJPW announces August event for MSG, promises show on the same scale as Wrestle Kingdom

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

NJPW announced earlier today at New Beginning In Osaka that the company will be running a show on Aug. 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The show will take place the day before SummerSlam, which is set to be held in Boston on Aug. 23. In a press release issued to PWTorch, NJPW promised that the event on Aug. 22 called “Wrestle Dynasty,” will be on the same scale as Wrestle Kingdom.

NJPW issued the following press release to PWTorch regarding “Wrestle Dynasty”: