NJPW announces August event for MSG, promises show on the same scale as Wrestle Kingdom

NJPW announced earlier today at New Beginning In Osaka that the company will be running a show on Aug. 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The show will take place the day before SummerSlam, which is set to be held in Boston on Aug. 23. In a press release issued to PWTorch, NJPW promised that the event on Aug. 22 called “Wrestle Dynasty,” will be on the same scale as Wrestle Kingdom.
NJPW issued the following press release to PWTorch regarding “Wrestle Dynasty”:
New Japan Pro-Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America hold Wrestle Dynasty at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001) on August 22.
Wrestle Dynasty will be the same scale as Wrestle Kingdom which we hold every year at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.
In 2020, more than 40 NJPW wrestlers including Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi showcased great matches at Wrestle Kingdom 14. The excitement of Wrestle Kingdom coming to New York.
We will bring the best pro-wrestling in the world to the fans in America and all over the world.
