FREE PODCAST 2/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Tyler Sage joins Greg to talk ROH changes, NXT Takeover: Portland, NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, XFL week one, and more! (100 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss the recent changes in ROH and what it bodes for their future. They also take calls and emails on week one of the new XFL, Scarlett Bordeaux in NXT, Women of Honor under Marty Scurll and Jonathan Gresham, and more.

