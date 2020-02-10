News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKH – The News: NXT on USA full review including hype for Takeover Portland, some New Japan New Beginning Osaka observations, XFL ratings and early reviews (31 min)

February 10, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Full review of NXT on USA including hype for Takeover Portland and the return of Velveteen Dream, some New Japan New Beginning Osaka observations, and initial XFL ratings and early reviews.

