FOCO set to release two new WWE bobbleheads, Macho Man and Ultimate Warrior revealed

FOCO has announced that they will be releasing WWE Macho Man Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior bobbleheads. Both bobbleheads are up for pre-order now and are set to ship no later than May 4. FOCO has announced that The Fiend bobblehead pre-order will also ship no later than May 4.

The company has previously released WWE bobbleheads for John Cena, Brock Lesnar, A.J. Styles, and The Rock. Several names that have been released are already out of stock.