ROH News: ROH set to hold quarterfinal round of Pure Title Tournament in NYC, new women’s title announced (w/Radican’s Analysis)

-ROH has announced that it is bringing back the Pure Title and that quarterfinal round matches will take place at Terminal 5 in NYC. The show will be called Battlestarr 2020. PWTorch sources have confirmed that bringing back the Pure Title was new booker Marty Scurll’s idea. In a news article on their website, ROH wrote, “Due to popular demand, ROH announced recently that it was bringing back the Pure Title, which had been an active championship from 2004-2006. In matches contested under Pure rules, closed-fist punches were illegal, and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.”

“Battlestarr 2020” tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public.

Radican’s Analysis: I was a fan of the original Pure Title run when Nigel McGuinness was champion, but the title lost steam because of the rules and stipulations and how hard they were for wrestlers to work around. I wish ROH wasn’t returning to Terminal 5, which is a horrible venue for pro wrestling.

-ROH announced it is dropping the WOH Championship and crowing a new female champion. The new title will be called the ROH Women’s World Championship.

The tournament to crown the inaugural champion begins with eight first-round matches at “Quest For Gold” on April 24 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The tournament will feature talent from all over the world, including some new faces who have never competed in ROH according to ROH’s press release.

“Quest For Gold” tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public.