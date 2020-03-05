VIP AUDIO 3/5 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Ricky Steamboat’s early 1990s run and time with the world championship, can Ricochet succeed with a change of scenery in AEW, detailed history of Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson, ideal wrestling company to work for as a star in 2020 (75 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Ricky Steamboat’s early nineties run and time with the world championship, the ability to save Ricochet as a star with a change of scenery in AEW, the history of Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson, why Arn and Jake didn’t cross paths, and discussion on the ideal wrestling company to work for as a star in 2020. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO