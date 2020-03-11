AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 3/11: Mystery partner for Hangman Page vs. Jericho & Guevara, Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Butcher & Blade, Cody vs. Ortiz, Blood & Guts details, Death Triangle vs. Janela & Private Party

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MARCH 11, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH AT THE MAVERIK CENTER

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The Maverik Center is a 12,000 seat multi-purpose arena located approx. 10 miles from Salt Lake, in West Valley City, Utah. The venue’s inaugural event was the September 22, 1997 episode of WCW Monday Nitro which featured the in-ring debut Bill Goldberg.

Road to Salt Lake

This video is focused around a skit with the Librarians that ends with “To be continued…” and doesn’t exactly link up to anything on the show tonight, plus a video package with Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, and Dustin Rhodes talking about “Blood & Guts” which is two weeks away, and finally some hype for the Ortiz vs. Cody match.

AEW Dark Recap

Jurassic Express defeated Kip Sabian & Peter Avalon

Jimmy Havoc defeated Severino Corrente

Hikaru Shida defeated Abadon

Private Party defeated Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler

AEW Dynamite Matches and Segments

Blood & Guts Match Rules Explained

Cody vs. Ortiz

Jurassic Express vs. MJF & The Butcher & The Blade

Death Triangle (Pac & The Lucha Bros.) vs. Joey Janela & Private Party

Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

Final Thoughts

A lot of storyline groundwork was laid last week. We had Jake the Snake appearing and teasing his mystery client, Being the Elite teasing a Matt Hardy signing, and the announcement that Kenny Omega was injured forcing Adam Page to team with a mystery partner this week. There was also the Dark Order reminding us that the Exalted One would soon be revealed, Pac and the Lucha Bros. revealing their new stable (Death Triangle), and the announcement of a “Blood & Guts” (“War Games”) match between the Inner Circle and the Elite.

It’s a lot of threads, but they’re all intriguing.

What sticks out to me:

(1) Three mystery wrestler storylines. I think we can safely assume that Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee (f/k/a Luke Harper) are two of them, and I think that Page’s partner will be someone that is already on the roster. But if I’m wrong, I hope that we get reveals more exciting than Wardlow, Luther, and Butcher/Blade/Bunny were.

(2) Where are the women? There are women’s matches happening on Dark, and Britt Baker comes out to heel it up on Dynamite sometimes… but are there storylines? Who is coming for Nyla Rose? Is there a face that they’ve invested in, on Dynamite that fans would get behind against her? Or against Baker? I don’t believe there is and AEW is going to have a big problem if they keep neglecting the Women’s Division.