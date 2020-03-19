VIP AUDIO 3/19 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/31/1992): Keller & Mitchell & Schire discuss Summerslam in Wembley Stadium, live questions on site at Minnesota State Fair, Bill Watts as WCW V.P., WCW Clash preview (104 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 31, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller with guests, PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and wrestling historian George Schire, as they take live caller questions and on-site questions from fans at the Minnesota State Fair. They talk about Summerslam at Wembley Stadium, preview the WCW Clash, Bill Watts’s early leadership in WCW, and much more.

