VIP AUDIO 3/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of UFC, Raw, SD, AEW without fans in attendance, comparing Cody and Cena Quotes of Wisdom, Todd breaks Prince Pretty’s heart, identical twins, hiccups (69 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade discuss UFC, Raw, Smackdown, and AEW live TV shows without fans in attendance and how they compared to each other and the viability of the formats of each going forward. Also, reviews of the content of each of those four shows including Roman Reigns’ promo, Edge’s promo, the progress of the Becky Lynch-Shayna Baszler hype, the opening segment of Dynamite with Cody, Kenny, and Matt Jackson, the pros and cons of the John Cena-Bray Wyatt segment, and more. Sprinkled in are sidebar conversations on hiccups, identical twins, pairs of words that don’t go together, the Raw cliffhanger not enough people are talking about, and Todd breaks Prince Pretty’s heart. Yes, all on one show packed into a tidy 68 minutes.

