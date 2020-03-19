VIP AUDIO 3/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Matt Hardy’s AEW ceiling given how WWE used him, WM26 women’s ten-woman tag match analyzed, SMW working with both WWF and WCW, AEW-WWE and WWE-AEW future jumps, Bret-Shawn Iron Man match (47 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

WrestleMania XII look-back including the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Iron Man match and whether it stands the test of time, the recreation of the O.J. Bronco chase, Goldust vs. Roddy Piper in a street fight, Ultimate Warrior squashing Triple H, the the Body Donnas vs. Godwins in the tag team finals

Where to look for a good escape into pro wrestling past on WWE Network with specific recommendations from Todd and Wade

A look back at the ten-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 26 and how they view Michelle McCool, Diva’s champ Maryse, Leyla, Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, Kelly Kelly, Gail Kim, and Eve Torres in a historic context and how they’d do in today’s different women’s landscape.

How did Jim Cornette’s Smokey Mountain Wrestling work with both WCW and the WWF in 1993?

Which three wrestlers from WWE are most likely to jump to AEW and which three AEW wrestlers are likely to jump to WWE in the next year?

Could WWE incorporate a more cinematic production style to WrestleMania matches to make up for the lack of live crowd big stadium setting including pre-taped matches?

Is Matt Hardy defined down in a way that limits his AEW ceiling based on how he’s been utilized by WWE lately?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO