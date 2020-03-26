News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover the final build for Gargano and Ciampa’s “final” match, two qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match, several debuts and returns, more (123 min)

March 26, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover the final build for Gargano and Ciampa’s “final” match, two qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match, several debuts and returns, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO3

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019