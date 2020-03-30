AEW announces addition of new singles title, info on tournament to crown first champion (w/Radican’s Analysis)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)
AEW announced in a press release that the company will crown the first ever TNT Champion in a single elimination 8 man tournament. The tournament will begin on April 8 and conclude at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV on May 23.
The wrestlers in the first half of the tournament bracket will be announced on AEW Dark tomorrow night on YouTube. The second half of the bracket will be announced on April 1 during Dynamite.
Radican’s Analysis: With AEW set to expand their TV to debut in an additional cable timeslot in the near future, I’m not surprised with the timing of this announcement. With AEW only having two hours of TV time each week, many members of the roster have felt the time crunch and are fighting for minutes on dynamite. This will allow some of the wrestlers that have been fighting for minutes on TV an opportunity to have an attainable goal in capturing the title once they are given a push.
The addition of a secondary title allows wrestlers that are rising through the ranks, but not in the main event an opportunity to have a title to feud over. I think the TNT Championship will really benefit wrestlers like Darby Allin and Luchasaurus the most.
You can read AEW’s press release below:
March 30, 2020 – AEW announced its first-ever “TNT CHAMPIONSHIP,” a high-stakes, eight-man tournament which kicks off on Wednesday, April 8, on the weekly AEW: DYNAMITE show on TNT. The single-elimination tournament will feature the biggest names in AEW all vying for the inaugural TNT CHAMPIONSHIP belt.
Wrestlers in the first half of the tournament bracket will be revealed this Tuesday, March 31, on AEW’s YouTube show, AEW DARK. The second half of the bracket will be announced this Wednesday, April 1, during the live AEW: DYNAMITE show on TNT. The TNT CHAMPIONSHIP will culminate with an epic final match at DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW’s highly anticipated PPV event on Saturday, May 23, in Las Vegas.
“It’s been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times,” said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW. “I’m glad we’re now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I’m excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it’s only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they’ll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, mass
Leave a Reply