AEW announces addition of new singles title, info on tournament to crown first champion (w/Radican’s Analysis)

AEW announced in a press release that the company will crown the first ever TNT Champion in a single elimination 8 man tournament. The tournament will begin on April 8 and conclude at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV on May 23.

The wrestlers in the first half of the tournament bracket will be announced on AEW Dark tomorrow night on YouTube. The second half of the bracket will be announced on April 1 during Dynamite.

Radican’s Analysis: With AEW set to expand their TV to debut in an additional cable timeslot in the near future, I’m not surprised with the timing of this announcement. With AEW only having two hours of TV time each week, many members of the roster have felt the time crunch and are fighting for minutes on dynamite. This will allow some of the wrestlers that have been fighting for minutes on TV an opportunity to have an attainable goal in capturing the title once they are given a push.

The addition of a secondary title allows wrestlers that are rising through the ranks, but not in the main event an opportunity to have a title to feud over. I think the TNT Championship will really benefit wrestlers like Darby Allin and Luchasaurus the most.

