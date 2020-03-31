WWE WrestleMania 36 set to air on PPV on FITE TV (w/Radican’s Analysis)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

FITE TV announced today that they will carry WrestleMania 36 on PPV in the U.S. and in select international territories. The bundle for both nights of WrestleMania on April 4 and April 5 will cost $59.99. You can purchase the WrestleMania 36 bundle HERE. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Radican’s Analysis: The press release notes that both nights will be available for individual purchase as well. I’m not sure how many buys this is going to do for FITE TV, as people can subscribe to the WWE Network and watch both nights for $9.99 or in many cases people that haven’t subscribed to the WWE Network will be able to watch the shows for free with a trial subscription.