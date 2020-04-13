HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 4/13: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show in a crowd free environment including appearances from Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre, Money In The Bank hype, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 13, 2020

LIVE AND WITHOUT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the standard Raw intro video. When the video ended, Tom Phillips and the announce team welcomed the audience to the program. In their introduction, they said it was a homecoming for Drew McIntyre since winning the WWE Championship over Brock Lesnar. From there, they cued up highlights of Drew McIntyre beating Lesnar at WrestleMania. When the highlights ended, Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Drew wore the championship around his waist and had a confident look on his face as he climbed into the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Just like last week, this video was effective in telling Drew’s story to the title and framing it as a major deal without an audience. Drew’s facial expressions and Lesnar’s selling tell it all. This video honed in on both of those elements perfectly. Good stuff.

One Drew got into the ring, he asked for a microphone. From there, he spoke and told the camera man to get into the ring. Drew then addressed the crowd at home and thanked the fans for allowing him and the other stars into their living room. Drew thanked them for supporting his run to the title and said he appreciated it. He said he even got positive feedback from the internet when the internet can be negative.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Eye roll regarding the internet being negative line. First of all, from a business perspective it makes zero sense to frame your new babyface champion against a vocal and passionate fanbase. How’d that work out for Seth Rollins again? Leave that line far away from Drew McIntyre. Second of all, if you’re going to pretend to have the balls to run shows during a global pandemic and against health recommendations, grow some thick skin, and take the natural criticism that goes along with that choice.

From there, McIntyre talked about beating Brock Lesnar and then cued up highlights of him beat the Big Show shortly after. Drew did the commentary over the highlights and then addressed the camera again. He said that both of those wins set the tone for the kind of champion he is going to be. He said that if anyone deserves an opportunity at the title, they would get a shot at the title.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well done. Drew defined to the world what his championship reign would be like. Smart stuff, babyface stuff, and stuff audiences will get behind.

At this point, Andrade walked out with Zelina Vega. Vega introduced Andrade as the real champion on Raw. Drew said that he knew who Andrade was. Vega continued from there and mocked McIntyre’s accent. She then congratulated Drew on his victories, but then said that an injury robbed Andrade from his WrestleMania moment. McIntyre stopped Vega and said that he remembered the last time he and Andrade fought. Drew detailed the event and how Andrade injured him and cost him six months of his career. Drew said that Andrade doesn’t do much talking, but that he should listen. McIntyre then challenged Andrade to a champion vs. champion match tonight. Andrade then spoke. He said last time, he took Drew out and took his title. Andrade then said that he wouldn’t be nice any longer before walking out of the arena.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I like the historical reference to Andrade injuring McIntyre in NXT all those years ago. Smart and makes the match feel even bigger than it would have been if the title were just on the line. Good stuff and a strong promo for Drew out of the gate as champion.

-Once Andrade left, the announce team took over and hyped other parts of the show including Money In The Bank qualifier matches in the women’s division and an appearance from Becky Lynch. From there, Asuka was shown warming up backstage as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Asuka made her entrance. Once she got to the ring, Ruby Riott walked out. Once Riott got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Asuka vs. a babyface last week. Asuka vs. a heel this week. I know this is a MITB qualifier, but still. Asuka is clearly an important piece for Raw. Especially lately. Pick a lane.

(1) ASUKA vs. RUBY RIOTT – Money In The Bank Qualifier Match

Asuka and Riott exchange offense out of the gate. Eventually, Riott got the upper hand and yelled that she wanted the old Asuka. From there, the action spilled to the outside of the ring. There, Asuka took over momentum and stood on the guardrail to gloat. From there, the show went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued. Asuka and Riott exchanged punches in the middle of the ring. Eventually, Riott got the momentum and rolled Asuka into a pin for a two count. After Asuka kicked out, she locked Riott in an arm bar submission. Riott escaped and tried for the Riott Kick, but Asuka countered it into an ankle lock. From there, Asuka connected with a German suplex and followed that with a shining wizard before covering for a two count. Out of the pin, Asuka tried for the Asuka Lock, but Riott countered with back elbows. She then hit Asuka with a series of running kicks. From there, Riott crushed Asuka with a clothesline and covered, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Riott climbed to the top rope and attempted a back senton bomb. Asuka countered it into the Asuka Lock, but Riott rolled through it for a pin. Asuka kicked out at two and after tried to hit her kicks. Riott countered into the Flatliner and then covered for a two count. Out of the pin, Riott put Asuka into a shoulder submission. Asuka escaped, but Riott rolled her up into two consecutive pin attempts. Asuka kicked out of both. After the second, she grabbed Riott and put her in the Asuka Lock. Riott then tapped out to give Asuka the victory.

WINNER: Asuka via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match. Asuka and Riott were stiff and given the fact that they are relatively close to similar levels on the card, it made sense for them to be very competitive with one another. Asuka continues to make the most of these moments and thrive in the crowd-less environment more than anyone else on the roster. You have to think Asuka is an early favorite to win the MITB contract as well.

-After the match, Asuka was interviewed in the middle of the ring. Asuka yelled in Japanese, but also yelled that at Money In The Bank, nobody would be ready for Asuka. Asuka then dropped the microphone and celebrated.

-The announce team hyped an appearance from Aleister Black as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, MVP appeared on the screen and said that he offered a very special edition of the VIP Lounge. From there, he said that next week there would be three qualifier matches for the MITB ladder match at Money In The Bank. MVP then announced the matches. Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP. MVP then told the fans to place the bets on him because he was straight up ballin.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I’ll take 2 of those 3. Mysterio vs. Murphy and Black vs. Theory have the potential to be very good and are fresh for the show. It’s a shame that they will take place without an audience, but that is the choice WWE made. As for Crews and MVP? Just hard to get behind that match given where those acts have been recently.

-After the VIP Lounge, Aleister Black made his entrance. Once he got to the ring, his opponent was announced and waiting. From there, the bell rang, and the match began.

(2) ALEISTER BLACK vs. ONEY LORCAN

Both men tied up out of the gate. Black got the upper hand first and pinned Loran to the mat, but Lorcan kicked out at one. Out of the pin, both men tied up again. This time, Black grounded Lorcan with a headlock takedown. From there, Lorcan escaped, but Black took him back down to the mat with an arm drag. Black kept Lorcan grounded with an arm submission and then connected with a springboard moonsault. After that, Black kicked Lorcan in the face which sent him out of the ring. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued. Black and Lorcan exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring until Lorcan crushed Black with a cross body. He then tried for a pin, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Lorcan put Black in a full nelson and wrestled him down to the math. Black quickly escaped, but Lorcan maneuvered him right into a Boston Crab submission. Eventually, Black took control of the match back. He connected with his usual strikes and then nailed Lorcan with Black Mass before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Black via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good TV match with effective commentary. The announce team framing these types of matches for Black as matches to keep him sharp is a smart way to define him as a credible athletic threat. Well done.

-After the match, Black was interviewed. Black talked about his qualifier match next week and said that his game plan was simply to win. Black then walked off as the announce team hyped a Becky Lynch appearance and as the show went to commercial break. (c)

[HOUR TWO]

-Out of the break, the announce team played a recap video that detailed Becky’s win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. When the video ended, Becky Lynch made her entrance. She then grabbed a microphone and spoke in the ring. She said it was a couple weeks since she stood in the ring and the last time she did, she beat Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. Lynch then addressed Baszler and said that their battle was a battle of the mind. Lynch said that a lot has been said about her lately. Lynch talked about the mind games she played with Baszler and said that the quicker Baszler carved her path to the title match, the crazier Lynch got. Lynch said that the person that can get closest to the queen is the joke. From there, Lynch said that the person born to bully would never beat the person born to survive everything. Lynch then talked about the MITB ladder match. She said she would take on all comers and would wait for the winner. Lynch said she always has a plan, but would shock the world one more time when she beats them.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good stuff. Becky finally framed the purpose of her antics from a few weeks ago. A little too late on that, but the callback was worthwhile as it articulated how much Lynch thinks about her opponents and the lengths she’ll go to in order to keep her title.

-Andrade and Zelina Vega were interviewed backstage. Vega stopped Charly mid-question and asked her who comes up with the questions she asked. Vega then said that Andrade is the real champion on Raw. She said that Drew had his moment, but that Andrade has been defending his title for months. From there, Andrade spoke and said that at the end of the night, he would hold the WWE Championship. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Sarah Logan made her entrance. From there, Baszler made hers, but was interviewed before she did. Baszler was asked about Becky Lynch’s comments, but didn’t answer and walked away. Once Baszler got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(3) SARAH LOGAN vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – Money In The Bank Qualifier Match

Baszler crushed Logan with a stiff forearm shot to start the match. After, Baszler mounted Logan and pummeled her with a series of punches. From there, Baszler stomped on Logan’s elbow. After she did, the referee asked Logan if she could continue, but deemed that it could not happen. He then rang the bell and the match came to an end.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler (the ring announcer announced Logan as the winner, but the announce team worked through why that was an error and said that Baszler won.)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, framing Baszler in the way that they did was very effective. The forearm shot to start the match and the stomping of the elbow to end it really positioned Baszler as a vicious and serious threat. The ring announcer flubbing the winner, hurt that framing and therefore, the moment. The doubt that was caused by the misstep hurt the impact that this win would have had for Shayna moving forward. She’s snake bit right now.

-After the match, Seth Rollins was shown backstage. He said that he lost to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania and that once again, his career has been crucified. At that point, the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the announce team confirmed that Baszler was the one to get the victory and that the ring announcer made a mistake. The King then spoke and said that it was unfortunate that Baszler tried to hurt Logan on purpose.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I mean she’s supposed to isn’t she? Logan and Baszler were having a match. The announce team definitively giving an answer as to what happened and who should have won helped smooth the situation over, but the entire thing start to finish still falls in the camp of, messy.

-Akira Tozawa made his entrance and was followed by Austin Theory. Zelina Vega joined the announce team on commentary and talked about Theory as one of the best in the company. She said that she only has the best in her company and that Theory is that. Vega also talked about getting Theory into a MITB qualifier match so early in his career. Once Theory got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(4) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Theory took control of the match right away. Eventually, he grounded Tozawa with a chin lock and then dominated with a series of moves including backbreakers, arm submission, and strikes. Finally, Tozawa countered the offense with a hurricanrana and then kicked him out of the ring. Tozawa then attempted a suicide dive but stopped when Theory rolled out of the way. Instead, Tozawa hit a running somersault off of the apron and then followed that with a top rope dropkick in the ring. After hitting that, Tozawa went for the cover, but only got a two count. From there, Theory took control again and hit the ATL before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Theory via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Theory got the win, but it took an awful lot to beat Tozawa who is barely a jobber on 205 Live at this point in time. If Theory is as important to WWE as they seem to think and if he is going to have a regular role on Raw, he needs to be better defined and protected. Vega did a nice job framing him on commentary, but the length of the match contradicted a lot of that. He needs a more complete and strategic presentation.

-After the match, the rest of Vega’s crew jumped into the ring. From there, Andrade, Garza, and Theory decimated Tozawa. Andrade connected with his hammerlock DDT off of the top rope and then celebrated in the ring as Vega looked on and applauded. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the announce team played a clip from the Drew McIntyre Chronicle piece that came out a few weeks ago.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That clip and the ending line is very powerful in defining Drew as the champion during this time. It stood out when watching the piece and did so here as well. Strong stuff.

-Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage. Mysterio talked about the MITB match. He said that looking back through his career, 2010 stands out. He then detailed his championship reign ending via a MITB cash-in. He said that contract is dangerous and that next week he needs to beat Murphy to qualify for the match. Rey called Murphy a star with a bright future, but that he didn’t want it as bad as he did. Rey said he would win the MITB match and then go on to cash-in the contract. From there, he walked off and the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Another good promo from Mysterio. He spoke from his historical perspective and in doing so, elevated the stock of the Money In The Bank contract. You can say a lot about WWE tonight and I have, but they have done a good job in defining the contract and the MITB match as a big deal. Well done.

-Out of the break, Seth Rollins was shown backstage again. He said that everyone needs something to have faith in. He looked into the camera and said he was still there for the fans and that their messiah has risen.

-Angel Garza made his entrance. He gave a camera woman a kiss and then got into the ring. There, Tehuit Miles was waiting for him, and the match began.

(5) ANGEL GARZA vs. TEHUIT MILES

Garza dropkicked Miles out of midair to start the match. Garza then ripped his pants off and kept up the attack. Garza spoke Spanish into the camera and then put Miles into a side headlock. After, Garza connected with a running kick. From there, Garza connected with the Wing Clipper and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Garza via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Essentially a squash match and to that end it worked. Garza continues to showcase his charisma in an impactful way.

-After the match, Vega’s crew attacked Miles and celebrated in the ring.

-The Kabuki Warriors were interviewed backstage. Asuka said that Ruby Riott was not ready for Asuka and then laughed. Kairi Sane was then asked about her match against Nia Jax. Asuka answered for her and said she was confident. After she did, both women walked off. The show then went to break. (c)

-Out of the break, Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage. Drew pointed to the scar on his arm and said that he glances down at it two or three times a day. He said that scar reminds him of what Andrade did to him. He said that Andrade was close to taking everything away from him. He said he didn’t forgive or forget and that he has some promises. He said he would hurt Andrade and Claymore Andrade. From there, he finished and said that if Andrade needs to take 6 months off because of it, so be it.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Great promo. Confident, but in a total babyface way. McIntyre’s delivery was on point and the entire thing felt authentic and real. WWE has done a nice job in presenting the McIntyre match thus far. The announcers have talked about it in almost every segment and they are framing it as a major deal. Smart.

-When the Drew interview ended, Kairi Sane made her entrance. Once she got to the ring, Nia Jax made her entrance. Once she got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

[HOUR THREE]

(6) NIA JAX vs. KAIRI SANE – Money In The Bank Qualifier Match

Jax dominated out of the gate. She tossed Sane all around the ring and then hit the Annihilator before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Jax via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Jax has limitations as a performer. This is the right way to cast her given those limitations. The presentation has a ceiling, but it worked here. Good stuff.

-After the match, Jax celebrated and stood over Sane as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Charlotte made her entrance. The announce team talked up the fact that she was NXT Champion in 2020. Charlotte then spoke and said that tonight would be history lessons with the Queen. Charlotte then ran down her own recent accomplishments. She talked about winning the Royal Rumble and her decision to face Rhea Ripley over other potential opponents. Charlotte called Ripley ballsy and said that Ripley’s challenge reminded her of someone.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good promo so far, but Charlotte giving Ripley props for acting like her runs completely counter to what everything she said during the build to the match.

Charlotte continued and talked about beating Ripley and becoming the biggest thing in the WWE. Charlotte said that Vince McMahon knew she was the biggest thing and asked her to save the main event of WrestleMania. From there, Charlotte turned her attention back to Ripley and said that Ripley needed to be reminded of humility. Charlotte said that there were “levels to this” and that she would teach that and humility to potential NXT opponents starting with Io Shirai. Charlotte then left the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Outside of the clear storyline contradiction, this worked well. Charlotte needed a mission statement and this can be an effective one for her. Solid delivery too.

-After the Charlotte promo, the announce team recapped the events between Bobby Lashley and Lana at WrestleMania. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Bobby Lashley made his entrance with Lana. As he walked to the ring, the announce team debated whether or not Lashley needed a new wife. Once he got to the ring, No Way Jose stood across from him and the match began.

(7) BOBBY LASHLEY w/Lana vs. NO WAY JOSE

Lashley destroyed Jose out of the gate as Lana yelled at him to keep beating him up. Lashley then left the ring and asked if Lana could “shut the hell up.” Lana stood quietly as Lashley got back into the ring to finish the match. Lashley halted his momentum to address Lana again and was rolled up for a two count. Right after, Lashley hit Jose with a running spear and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Lashley via pinfall

-After the match, Lana raised Lashley’s hand at the top of the ramp.

Heydorn’s Analysis: It’s hard to believe that this is the kind of story Bobby Lashley is involved in.

-Seth Rollins was shown backstage again. Rollins said that the non-believers left him no alternative and that tonight he would stomp out all doubt. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the Viking Raiders made their entrance. After, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander walked out. Once they got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(8) RICOCHET & CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS

Both teams collided head on to start the match at a very fast pace. Alexander and Ricochet hit a flurry of high impact and high speed moves, while the Viking Raiders took control with power. Eventually, Ivar tossed Ricochet out of the ring and onto Cedric Alexander. From there, Ivar connected with a running suicide dive as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the Viking Raiders continued to control the match. Ivar connected with a falling punch on Alexander and covered, but only got a two count. From there, Erick tagged into the match and kept momentum with shoulder tackles in the corner. From there, Erick made the cover, but only got a two count. Finally, Alexander made the tag to Ricochet. Ricochet hit a flurry of offense, but then was grounded by a massive clothesline from Ivar. From there, Ivar crushed Cedric Alexander with a move. He then hit a double team move on Alexander with Erick. At that point, Erick was the legal man and tagged back out to Ivar. Cedric tried to fight back, but Erick countered the Neuralizer into a double team German suplex. After, they went for a pin, but Ricochet broke it up. In the end, the Viking Raiders hit the Viking Experience for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Viking Raiders via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: They botched the finish pretty good, but the rest of the match was solid. Not sure what this says about Ricochet and Alexander as a tag team, but maybe that in it of itself says enough.

-After the match, the announce team plugged the upcoming main event between Andrade and McIntyre. From there, the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: The strong selling of this main event continues. I’m genuinely intrigued to see this and that intrigue is rooted in Drew as a star and the framing of his match as a major thing. Very good stuff throughout the night. We’ll see how it holds up ratings wise.

-Out of the break, the Street Profits were interviewed backstage. Right out of the gate, they introduced Bianca Belair and Belair showed up at their side. From there, the Street Profits spoke and said they respected the Viking Raiders and their quest for the tag team titles. Angelo Dawkins said that they respected all Vikings. The Street Profits continued to joke, but Belair interjected. She said that the Viking Raiders constantly beat them when the go head to head. She said they needed to focus and get the smoke. She then walked off as the Street Profits looked on.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good stuff from Belair there. Even as a third wheel in some ways, she took control of her time and the material she had to go with fit her character well. As I said last week though, she is a strong enough act to stand alone and doesn’t need the Viking Raiders to get over.

-When the interview ended, Andrade made his entrance with Zelina Vega. From there, Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Once he got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(9) DREW MCINTYRE vs. ANDRADE w/Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory

McIntyre went face to face with Andrade to start things off. Andrade chopped Drew in the chest, but Drew retaliated with a chop of his own that sent Andrade to the mat. From there, Drew kept up the attack and relentlessly hit Andrade with strikes. He whipped Andrade into the corner and then crushed him with a clothesline. This caused Andrade to roll out of the ring and Drew followed. On the outside, Drew slammed Andrade into the guardrail and chopped him more before jawing with Theory and Garza. That caused Drew to be distracted. Because of that distraction, Andrade slammed Drew shoulder first into the ring post. From there, Andrade took over momentum and targeted Drew’s arm that he injured years ago.

Heydorn’s Analysis: They set the table for this story during the build throughout the night. Good follow through and storytelling.

Andrade attempted a top rope axe smash, but Drew countered with a back elbow. He followed that with a boot to the face and then hit his own axe smash off of the top rope. From there, Drew lifted Andrade to his feet clubbed him back to the mat with punch. Drew attempted the Future Shock DDT, but Andrade countered with a spinning back elbow. After, Andrade tried for a running clothesline, but Drew back body dropped him on both Garza and Theory. From there, Drew hit Theory with a chop and tossed Garza up the ramp. He then climbed to the top rope, but Andrade stopped him. Then, he tried to hit the same move that injured Drew years ago, but Drew countered into the reverse Alabama Slam. With Andrade stunned, Drew hit the Claymore for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: McIntyre via pinfall

-After the match, Seth Rollins attacked Drew and hit him with a superkick. From there, Rollins circled McIntyre and the hit him with a Stomp. Rollins then glared at the WWE Championship belt before hitting Drew with a second Stomp as the show faded to black.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match with a predictable finish and a predictable angle at the end based on what we saw throughout the night. Predictable isn’t bad though. Especially here. Drew needed the strong win and this gave him that. Rollins is a logical opponent given his character and position on the show. Looking back, I’d have put Rollins over in the Owens match at WrestleMania if they were going to go this route, but it’s a minor issue. This worked and is a viable first feud for Drew as champion.

