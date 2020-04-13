4/13 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Drew McIntyre’s first live post-WrestleMania TV interview, Becky Lynch, Money in the Bank qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 13, 2020

LIVE FROM ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Jerry Lawler

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-Phillips introduced the show as the camera panned the empty Performance Center as spotlights moved around the set. He threw to a video package on Drew McIntyre beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

-As McIntyre walked out, Saxton said, “Unforgettable crowning achievement on the grandest stage of them all.” Phillips said they are thrilled to have the Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler back with them. Lawler said he thinks Drew beating Brock Lesnar was the biggest win in WWE history. Drew thanked everyone for letting him into their living room. He said it’s truly an honor. He thanked everyone for the outpouring of support. He said the internet can sometimes be pretty negative, but since he won the title, it’s been so positive from fans and media outlets. He said it’s surreal that he’s champion and he did so by beating “The Beast” Brock Lesnar in under five minutes. He said it’s also surreal that within 20 minutes, he fought Big Show. Drew leaned on the top rope and commented over a replay of the match on the big screen.

He said he’s still a giant and nothing Big Show does feels good. He said like everyone else, though, Big Show fell to the Claymore for the three count. He said beating Lesnar and Show back to back shows what kind of champion he’ll be, a fighting champion who shows up every week. He said the message to everyone is if you are deserving champion, you get a chance at the title. He was interrupted by Andrade and Zelina Vega. When she introduced him, Drew said he knows who Andrade is. She apologized for ruining his rah rah speech. She said it sounded like something straight out of “Braveheart.” She said she wanted to congratulate him in person about having two WrestleMania Moments in the same night.

Zelina said her associate was robbed of his opportunity, and it’s be a real shame if someone were to injure Drew and take his title away from him. Drew said he’s going to interrupt her before she talks in more circles. He talked about the last time they wrestled was in NXT. He said Andrade dropped him on his head and his arm was connected to the rope, but his bicep was torn off the bone “and you cost me six month of my career” and walked out with the NXT Title. He told Andrade that if he wants the match, champion vs. champion, he’s all for it. Andrade said last time he too his title, but this time no more Señor Nice Guy.

(Keller’s Analysis: Drew is carrying himself well as a proud champion. Vega was a good agitating heel to set the stage for their match later. I liked the callback to their prior encounter in NXT.)

-They went to Saxton, Phillips, and Lawler standing next to each other (without any social spacing). Lawler wondered if the match is going to happen. They pivoted hyping Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax in Money in the Bank qualifier matches. Phillips specifically said the MITB winner gets a title shot against “their brand’s champion.”

-They showed Asuka doing squats and warming up backstage as Kairi Sane cheered her on. [c]

-Phillips confirmed the “can’t miss main event” has become official – Drew facing Andrade in a champion vs. champion match.

(1) ASUKA sv. RUBY RIOTT – Mohey in the Bank Qualifier

Phillips noted that 83 percent of MITB winners since 2005 have cashed in successfully. Asuka, as usual, raised the energy level of the show with constant talking in the ring as Ruby reacted incredulously to her non-stop noise-making. They fought to ringside a couple minutes in. Riott threw Asuka over the barricade, but Asuka surprised her with a high roundkick to the head. Asuka celebrated by dancing on the ringside barricade as they cut to a break and as a worker in the background smiled at her antics. [c]

Back from the break, Riott eventually hit a Flatliner for a two count. She shifted Asuka into a submission hold, but Asuka rolled out of it and leveraged Riott’s shoulders down. Asuka then shifted into the Asukalock for the tapout win.

WINNER: Asuka in 13:00.

-After the match, Charly Caruso stood next to Asuka mid-ring. She congratulated her on her win and asked about a more aggressive style lately. Asuka shouted in Japanese and pointed at the brief case hanging above her head. She closed with, “Nobody is ready for Asuka.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another example of a needless close interaction between an interviewer and a wrestler with Asuka aiming her shouting right at Caruso’s face within a couple feet. WWE wants everyone to trust them but they can’t even get this easy stuff right. If you deem an interviewer holding a mic necessary, the wrestlers should be instructed to never face toward them and talk away from them. It’s not just about what’s safe for those involved, it’s also about what makes people comfortable watching at home.)

-Phillips hyped Aleister Black would be in action next. [c]

-MVP was back with a special MVP Lounge segment backstage. He said next week there will be three MITB qualifying matches, all first-ever match-ups: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP. He called himself the greatest ladder match wrestler ever. He encouraged people to bet on him.

(2) ALEISTER BLACK vs. ONEY LORCAN

Phillips seemed to have one or two things to say about MITB and just kept repeating it, which led to some reactions about the format and concept by Lawler and Saxton. MITB, like the AEW TNT Title, gives some purpose to matches on the show, but it’s not a substitute for fierce rivalries and personal issues between wrestlers. Black kicked Lorcan out of the ring a couple minutes in and they cut to a break. [c]

Lawler gifted viewers with the “essential” expert analysis that Oney Lorcan reminds him of Cesaro, and that it must be his real name he uses because who would make up a name like that. (WWE did change Chris Hero’s name to Kassius Ohno, though.) Black eventually finished Lorcan with a Black Mass. Lawler said after a match with Black, you don’t brush your teeth, you count them.

WINNER: Black in 10:00.

-Sarah Schreiber asked what Black’s gameplan is next week. “My gameplan is to win.”

-Saxton excitedly said Becky Lynch is on Raw for the first time since her WrestleMania victory next. [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera. Lawler asked how you top having the U.S. Champion face the WWE Universal Champion on Raw. Phillips threw to a two minute video package on Becky’s win over Shayna Baszler.

[HOUR TWO]

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance. She said she only had a short time to beat “the human bone-breaker” Shayna. She said she warned Shayna it’d be a battle of heart vs. skill, but it was also a battle of the mind. She said some people are saying a lot about her lately, including saying her title reign has gone to her head, but maybe she approached things the way she did to get into Shayna’s head. Becky said she always has a plan, but when it comes to MITB, whoever wins and thinks they have a plan to beat her, she will shock the world and win again. Her music played and she held up her title belt, then walked to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good promo from Becky. I continue to be a fan of her demeanor and approach to representing herself as champion.)

-Caruso interviewed Zelina and Andrade backstage about facing Drew later. Zelina said it’s not “en-drade, it’s “uhn-drade.” Then she asked who comes up with those questions for her, because it can’t be her because “you can’t be that ridiculous, can you?” She said Andrade has been defeating everyone in his path month after month, and Andrade beat Drew the last time they wrestled. Andrade said a few words to close out the interview, but it was difficult to make out what he said other than it took Drew a long time to become a WWE Champion. [c]

-Saxton congratulated Big Show for his new sitcom on Netflix finishing no. 3 last week in its debut week. Phillips said he’s done everything in WWE.

-Schreiber asked Baszler if she’s heard the latest comments from Ronda Rousey that were derogatory toward her and if she has a comment. Baszler snarled and moved on.

(3) SARAH LOGAN vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – MITB Qualifier

Phillips said Baszler “could care less” about pleasing the WWE Universe, much like Rousey, and instead she’s fixated on getting a rematch against Lynch and the MITB is that opportunity. The ref backed off Baszler after a beating on the mat. Baszler stomped on her arm and the ref stopped the match as Logan cried in pain. Phillips said Baszler advances because Logan couldn’t continue. The ring announcer said it backwards and announced Logan as the winner. Adam Peace entered with a referee to help her out of the ring.

WINNER: Baszler via ref stoppage.

(Keller’s Analysis: Phillips keeps using the term “thrown out” when he means instead a wrestler or team was disqualified. A match is not “thrown out” if there is a winner and a loser via DQ.)

-Seth Rollins was shown backstage speaking about losing to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. He was staring off into space. “Once again, my career has been crucified,” he said. He sounded like a Stepford Wife. [c]

-They replayed the stomp on Logan’s arm. The announcers on camera clarified that Baszler has moved on and the ring announcer did make a mistake. Phillips said WWE.com would have updates on Logan’s condition.

(4) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Zelina Vega)

Vega joined the announcers at ringside, sitting next to Byron Saxton. Lawler claimed he pronounces Andrade’s name correctly, and Zelina quickly said he definitely does not. She talked up Theory. When Lawler said Black has been unstoppable lately, she said his mouth is also unstoppable and he should talk about what’s happening in the ring. A few minutes in, Tozawa ran at Theory with a boot as Theory stood on the ring apron. The boot didn’t come within a foot of Theory, but he bumped to the floor. Tozawa slapped his leg to make the sound of impact. That looked really bad. Tozawa ran along the ring apron and flipped onto Theory on the floor. Lawler called it a “Roman noodle moonsault.” (Because he’s Asian! #EssentialHumor) Vega got wide-eyed, but insisted she was fine “and it’s never been more fine,” she added, when Saxton asked. Tozawa threw Theory back into the ring and then kicked him in the head. He leaped off the top rope and landed a dropkick to the chest for a two count. Tozawa trapped Theory in the octopus. When Saxton said it could be real bad for Theory, Vega said, “Shut up, it’s not.” Theory the finished Tozawa with his ATL finisher.

WINNER: Theory in 7:00.

-After the match, Angel Garza and Andrade congratulated Theory, then attacked Tozawa. They put him on the top rope, then Andrade gave him a DDT off the ropes. Vega stood on the announce desk and applauded.

-Phillips hyped Charlotte. [c]

-The announcers talked about Total Bellas. Then they shifted to a two minute snippet of Drew McIntyre’s WWE Network special “Chronicle” Drew McIntyre.”

-Caruso interviewed Rey Mysterio and asked what it would mean to him to finally win a MITB match. He talked about Kane cashing in against him, ending his WWE Title reign years ago. “The point is, nobody knows more than I do how dangerous the Money in the Bank contract can be.” He said his first task is to beat Murphy next week on Raw. He said he’s a bright, incredible Superstar with a bright future, but he doesn’t want it as much as he does. He said next week he’ll put it all on the line and become Mr. Money in the Bank and he’ll be the one cashing in. [c]

-A somber Seth backstage said he wants everyone to know that he is still there for the viewers, “your messiah has truly risen.” Lawler said if they get on Seth’s side, they can be known as The Three Wise Men. Phillips said, “But King, Byron’s here.” Byron said, “What does that mean?”

(5) ANGEL GARZA vs. TEHUTI MILES

Garza walked up to a woman taking pictures at ringside and gave her a flower and kissed her cheek. Garza dropkicked Miles out of mid-air early, then, tore off his pants. Lawler said all the women are swiping right right now. He blew a kiss to the camera and then went after Miles again on the mat. He finished Miles with the Wing Clipper.

WINNER: Garza in 2:00.

-After the match, Theory and Andrade joined Garza in attacking Miles. Andrade gave Miles a hammerlock DDT. Phillips said that move sidelined Drew years ago and he faces Andrade later tonight.

-Schreiber interviewed the Kabuki Warriors backstage. (They’re putting interviewers’ names on the screen now, finally, which is nice.) Asuka bragged that Ruby wasn’t ready for her. When Schreiber asked what her confidence level is going up against Nia Jax, Kairi just said, “Asuka Dance.” They smiled and strutted and danced away.

-Saxton plugged Jax vs. Kairi up next. [c]

-Caruso interviewed McIntyre backstage, asking about the comments made earlier by Zelina and Andrade. Drew showed her the scar on his arm. He said at least two or three times a week, he sees that scar and is reminded about that night. He said it cost him six months of his career and derailed his career. He said he worked his arse off to become WWE Champion, but he doesn’t forgive or forget. He promised to hurt and Claymore kick Andrade. “If he has to take six months off because of me, so be it,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s strange hearing a babyface sound like he’s complaining about the effectiveness of a legal move executed against him in a match that hurt him. Isn’t that point of every move in a match? Is there a rule against “hurting someone too badly” even if there’s no evidence of intent to severely injure someone beyond the goal of winning a match?)

(6) KAIRI SANE vs. NIA JAX – MITB Qualifier

Nia tossed around and overpowered Kairi early. They showed Asuka leaping up and down watching on a monitor backstage, yelling the whole time. She pressed Kairi above her head and then gave her The Annihilator (Samoan Drop) for the three count.

WINNER: Jax to qualify.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yikes, that really made Kairi seem weak and defined her down from a credible singles push in the future without some amnesia or a babyface turn. Being a babyface is ultimately the best role for her anyway.)

-Charlotte walked to the ring as she was introduced as the new NXT Women’s Champion. She referred to herself in the third person as “the Queen” throughout. She talked about Becky and Bayley, and said “been there, done that” about both of them. She said it was ballsy of Rhea Ripley to challenge her. She said it got her attention and it reminded her of someone she knows. She said now she stands before them as the two-time NXT Women’s Champion. She said she is now “the biggest thing.” She said Vince McMahon knew last year she was the biggest thing, which is why he chose her to save WrestleMania. She said Ripley knows she’s the biggest thing, too, but she lacks humility. She said that’s why she is standing before everyone to remind them that there are levels to this. She said she is going to remind NXT of humility. “Next in line, Io Shirai,” she said. She vowed to teach lessons, and the first lesson is everyone bows down to the Queen. She closed with a “woo!” Lawler asked Saxton and Phillips to “bow down.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong promo. Methodical, confident, but minus the robotic monotone delivery. She’s also clearly defined as a heel.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips threw to a clip of Black beating Bobby Lashley last week, then Lashley saying he might need new management or a new wife as a result of bad advice Lana gave him. [c]

-The announcers reacted to another replay of what Baszler did to Logan’s arm earlier.

(7) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/Lana) vs. NO WAY JOSE

Seconds into the match, as Lana yelled at Lashley, Lashley leaped to the floor and asked Lana to “please shut the hell up.” She got a pouty face. Lashley then tossed Jose around, then turned back to Lana. Jose rolled up Lashley for a two count Lashley immediately gave Jose a urinage and a spear for the win. Lana raised Lashley’s arm on the stage, but there seemed to be some lingering tension.

WINNER: Lashley in under 2:00.

-Seth addressed the “non-believers.” He said they have left him no alternative, so tonight the “stomps out all doubt.”

-Phillips said The Viking Raiders “return to Raw” next. [c]

-Phillips plugged next week’s three first-time ever MITB qualifying matches.

(8) THE VIKING RAIDERS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET

Lawler stumbled over “irresistible force meeting an immovable object” saying at the start of the match. Some wild and awkward four-way action broke out leading to a near fall by Cedric on Erik. Ivar eventually dove through the ropes onto Ricochet and Cedric as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, the Raiders were in control against Cedric. Ricochet eventually got the hot-tag. He took out both Viking Raiders. Ricochet did a lot of talking in the lead up to various highspots, then landed a standing shooting star press on Erik. He tagged Cedric in, but Erik ducked him and tagged in Ivar. Ivar landed a seated senton on Cedric, knocked Ricochet out of the ring, and then splashed Cedric before tagging in Erik. They double-teamed Cedric and Erik scored a two count. Another double-team move lead to a near fall, but Ricochet broke up the cover. They botched their signature finisher on Cedric, but still got the pin.

WINNERS: Raiders.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of clumsy spots. The Raiders seemed to not have their ring legs or timing after extended time off. The Raiders played the role of heels in this match in terms of the structure, and it was a strange match-up to begin with. Ricochet and Cedric looked strong against the bigger opponents, even in losing.) [c]

-The Street Profits were interviewed backstage. Bianca Belair was shown off to the side disapproving of their playing around. She said the Viking Raiders “might be cosplay,” but every time they face the Raiders, you get whopped.” She told them to get serious and “get that smoke.” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took their tough love in stride, seeming to actually take in her comments as potentially productive.

(9) DREW MCINTYRE vs. ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Angel Garza)

(Keller’s Analysis: You know how this is ending, right? Just look back at Seth’s last soundbite.)

Before the match, Zelina got in Drew’s face. He asked Andrade, “Are you going to control her?” Drew said to Andrade, “You’re mind now. You belong to me.” Drew headbutted Andrade to the mat in the opening seconds. Phillips noted Drew is the first wrestler to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania and defend it minutes later. (That might explain the motivation of why they did the Big Show angle and match the way they did rather than just putting it out there are part of Raw as it played out last week – to give Drew a special “bragging point.”) Andrade fought back with chops and knees and then slamming Drew’s previously injured arm over the ringside barricade. Drew made a comeback and landed a Claymore in the ring for the win.

WINNER: McIntyre in 5:00.

-As Drew was about to celebrate, Seth’s music played. Garza clipped Drew from behind, then slid out of the ring. Seth charged into the ring and superkicked Drew. Seth slowly circled Drew, then delivered a Stomp. Seth stared into the camera and looked possessed. Then eh delivered another Stomp.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, now we know Drew’s first likely PPV title challenger.)