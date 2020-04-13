VIP AUDIO 4/13 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: XFL bankruptcy and implications, WWE decisions during coronavirus, worse case scenario for WWE in next year, Rousey, Dana White, Moxley-Hager, Gargano-Ciampa, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they dive into the news of the XFL shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, plus the revelation that WWE owned a big piece of it. What could it mean that the XFL shutdown took place the same week Vince McMahon decided to switch back to live Raw, NXT, and Smackdown telecasts. A look at the worst case scenarios for WWE over the next several months or year, where WWE business stands to lose the most revenue, and various other scenarios. More talk about the health risks of continuing to run live wrestling matches. Then some quicker topics including Ronda Rousey’s latest comments about her pro wrestling status, Dana White’s handling of coronavirus, the Jonny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa match and the viability of the continued cinematic or long-form matches outside of the wrestling ring, the hype for Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager on Dynamite, Brawl for All documentary talk including Vince Russo and Jim Cornette comments, and more.

