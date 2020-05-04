SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Joey Bay to talk four classic matches from Golden Week history in Japan. Whilst celebrations were muted across the country this year, Alan and Joey are not muted when it comes to celebrating Yuji Nagata and Shiro Koshinaka as they blow the walls off Korakuen Hall, a great Wrestling Dontaku main event, Dragon Gate’s best on show at DEAD OR ALIVE, and an All Asia Tag Title Match filled with symbolism in Big Japan of all places. Plus an unexpected bonus rant about WWE’s soulless way of producing wrestling! Check it out!

