FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP – WWE MITB PPV Preview w/Sam Roberts: In-depth look at various possible outcomes of all matches, favorites, dark horses at Money in the Bank, examining Corporate HQ format (127 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Interview Tuesday with Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE’s Kickoff shows with a discussion focused on Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. They look at each competitor in every match and the pros and cons of each of them winning, the likelihood of various outcomes, cases for dark horse candidates, and why some obvious outcomes might not be so obvious including Men’s MITB, Women’s MITB, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, and the rest. In the VIP Aftershow just for members, they discuss the wild format at WWE headquarters and the range of possibilities (good and bad) for setting.

