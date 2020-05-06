5/6 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Omega & Broken Matt vs. Le Sex Gods (Jericho & Guevara), Moxley vs. Kaz, Cody vs. Janela, Archer in action, MJF live

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MAY 6, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@JoshuaMChambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ARENA

This week’s episode will broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019, and will likely be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

ROAD TO DOUBLE OR NOTHING

AEW DARK RESULTS

10 (w/Brodie Lee) defeated Ryan Pyles

Sammy Guevara defeated “The Captain” Shawn Dean

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Colt Cabana

AEW DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Lance Archer vs. Q.T. Marshall

Cody vs. Joey Janela

Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara – Street Fight

AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian – Non-Title Match

FINAL THOUGHTS…

AEW Dynamite is broadcasting live again and, frankly, I think it’s a terrible decision. COVID-19 is still spreading unencumbered through the south, and the health and safety of the performers needs to be AEW’s primary concern. Worst case scenario: one or more performers/crew members get sick, someone dies, and AEW puts on a bad wrestling show. Best case scenario: No one gets sick, no one dies, and AEW still puts on a bad wrestling show.

Because it sucks without an audience. It just does. Nobody loves wrestling more than me but I struggle to watch it while it’s missing one of it’s most vital components, the fans! It’s like watching Standup without a crowd. No matter what, it just won’t be as funny. https://t.co/iUeW2rMJmG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 5, 2020

Make no mistake, this show will not be good. The empty arena matches have worn out their welcome, so why not just use what they’ve already taped? Going live again is stupid, dangerous, and seriously disappointing.

