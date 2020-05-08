LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 5/8: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Wyatt & Strowman face-off, Jeff Hardy’s return, Mandy vs. Sonya, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 8, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened cold on Mandy Rose backstage, preparing for her match against Sonya Deville. Otis approached and asked if he could do anything to help. She gave him a kiss and told him to focus on his Money in the Bank match.

-The camera cut to Sonya Deville warming up, Dolph Ziggler at her side. Ziggler told her to “go easy” on Mandy’s face for him. “No promises,” Sonya said.

-At ringside, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show as Mandy Rose’s music hit. She headed to the ring. Corey Graves said he couldn’t think of a better way to open the show. Sonya Deville headed to the ring. Cole and Graves tossed to recap of last week’s attack on Mandy, courtesy of Sonya.

(1) MANDY ROSE vs. SONYA DEVILLE

Mandy Rose pounced on Sonya Deville as soon as the bell rank. Sonya retreated to the corner, but Mandy gave her some stomps before mounting her and pulling at her face and hair. The referee broke them up. Deville returned to her feet, but Rose went back on the attack with a hard right hand. Deville rolled to the outside to compose herself.

Deville hopped onto the apron and caught Rose with a knee to the face. She followed up with a running knee in the ring for a quick two count. Deville began working on Mandy’s injured leg. Rose pulled herself up, but Deville gave her a waist lock take over into a body lock. Deville talked trash, saying this was fun for her.

Deville ripped Mandy’s eyelashes off, then let her go. Mandy rose, only to be kicked back to the mat. Deville continued to talk trash, shoving Rose down again. Sonya got a running start, but Mandy caught her with a big clothesline. She hit a running bicycle knee to Deville, sending her crashing to the outside.

Rose bashed Deville’s head off the announcers desk. She tossed her into the steel steps repeatedly. Rose threw Deville over the announcers desk, Cole and Graves sidestepping her body just in time. Rose tossed Deville back in the ring, then went for a knee. Deville blocked it and rolled up Rose for a quick three count.

WINNER: Sonya Deville in 5:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Both women seemed motivated, but there just wasn’t much to this, especially without a crowd. Lots of silence, lots of Deville awkwardly yelling at Rose while waiting for her to stand up. Both of these women have improved over the last year or so, but they’re still a bit too green to be expected to have a good singles match with each other. The passion is there, and the rivalry is as intense as it can be given the circumstances, but the in-ring work just isn’t up to par. I presume, given the quick roll up finish, that this is just the first in a series of matches between these two. They’ll have another chance to make a better impression.)

-Cole and Graves previewed the upcoming 8-man tag team match before sending the show to commercial.

-After a recap of the win trading in the tag division in recent weeks, New Day headed to the ring for the aforementioned eight man tag team match. Lucha House Party headed to the ring. The Forgotten Sons came down the ramp as Cole and Graves showed clips from their victory over New Day last week. Miz and Morrison entered last as the teams in the ring argued. Cole and Graves announced a four team match for the tag titles at Money in the Bank.

(2) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Big E) & LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. THE FORGOTTEN SONS (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake w/ Jaxson Ryker) & THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON

Kofi Kingston and The Miz began the match by locking up in the center of the ring. They traded quick chain wrestling and counter holds. Miz backed Kingston into the corner and went for a shot, but Kofi blocked it and threw punches at the heel corner. Everyone spilled into the ring. The babyfaces dumped the heels over the top rope. Big E tossed Kofi Kingston onto the Forgotten Sons on the outside. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik flew over the top onto Miz and Morrison. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Wesley Blake had Big E cornered when the show returned from break. Big E battled free and applied an abdominal stretch on Blake. Cutler came into the ring to break it up, but Big E thwarted him. E tagged in Kingston, who covered Blake for a two count. Kofi caught Blake with a springboard dropkick off the second turnbuckle, followed up with a splash, then tagged in Big E. Big E hit a splash of his own.

Big E tagged in Lince Dorado, who quickly tagged in Gran Metalik. They hit a standing tower splash for a two count. Metalik tagged Kofi back in. Kofi hit a diving double axe handle. Kingston dove head first into the turnbuckle after Steve Cutler pulled Wesley Blake out of harm’s way. Blake tagged in The Miz.

Miz stomped on Kofi, then hit a running big boot. He tagged in John Morrison. Miz caught Kofi with a clothesline out of the corner. Kofi fell into the waiting arms of Morrison, who hit an Alabama Slam followed by a running corkscrew splash for a two count. Morrison tagged in Steve Cutler. Cutler distracted the referee, allowing Jaxson Ryker to hit Kofi with a cheap shot. Cutler tagged in Blake.

Blake worked over Kofi in the heel’s corner. Miz and Big E talked trash from their respective corners. Kofi fought to his feet and hit a jawbreaker, followed by a kick to Miz on the apron. Blake gave Kofi a knee, knocking him to the outside. He dove onto Kofi. Cole sent the show to another break.

Miz and Morrison delivered a double team slam/kick to Kofi Kingston when the show returned from commercial. Morrison tagged in Wesley Blake, who continued to beat down Kofi. Blake tagged in Cutler. Kofi battled back with a hip toss. He managed to toss both Forgotten Sons from the ring, kick away Miz and attempt a diving tag. The heels managed to pull Lucha House Party and Big E from the apron.

Kofi hit Miz with an SOS, then crawled to a recovering Gran Metalik. Miz tagged in John Morrison. Kofi tagged in Gran Metalik. Metalik hit a springboard hurricanrana, followed by a missile dropkick. He tagged in Lince Dorado. Dorado hit the interfering Forgotten Sons with a double springboard stunner. Dorado tagged in Metalik, who hit Morrison with a rolling sunset flip for a near fall.

Metalik hit a second rope moonsault on Morrison. Dorado followed up with a shooting star. The Forgotten Sons saved the pinball attempt. Big E hit the ring and delivered Cutler into the waiting boot of Kofi Kingston. Miz tossed Big E to the outside. Cutler and Blake hit their double team reverse DDT/stomp to Big E on the outside, then slammed Kofi on top of him.

In the ring, Morrison caught Gran Metalik with a kick, knocking him to the floor. Dorado rolled up Morrison for a two count. Morrison hit a reverse rolling senton, then tried for Starship Pain. Dorado moved. Miz tagged himself in. Miz caught Dorado with Skull Crushing Finale for a three count.

WINNERS: The Miz, John Morrison, & The Forgotten Sons in 19:00

The Miz and Morrison stared down the Forgotten Sons as Cole and Graves teased the tag title match at Money in the Bank.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Phew. The first several minutes of that match felt monotonous. Kofi Kingston got worked over for what felt like forever. The final minutes were fast and furious, with some truly unique offense from Morrison, Dorado, and Metalik. There were a ton of moving parts here, and that created some interest in the latter portion of the match. In general, the once intriguing Smackdown tag division has been plagued by shoddy 50/50 booking and poor storytelling since the shows moved to the Performance Center. While the in-ring action is reliably good, I’d be hard pressed to find a match that has meant much of anything in quite some time.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed King Corbin. Corbin wondered who would possibly want to team with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak after what he’s done to them the last couple of weeks. He ran down a list of his opponents in Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match and how he intends to beat them. Corbin said Aleister Black doesn’t want to face him, and Otis is going to get stuck on the ground floor, a loser, just like his girlfriend. He said he could already feel the fresh air atop WWE Headquarters in his lungs.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Corbin sounded uncharacteristically confident here for a backstage interview. He’s long been a decent promo in the ring, but usually falters in the backstage setting, for whatever reason. This was one of his better, more focused and natural sounding attempts.)

-Cole said Jeff Hardy would return next.

-After the break, Renee Young welcomed Jeff Hardy to the ring. Jeff possed on the turnbuckle, then took a microphone and stood next to Renee.

Renee quickly recapped the video series covering his career. She asked what Jeff still has to prove. Hardy said he doesn’t know. He said he’s had a lot of lows, but he’s become a survivor. Sheamus was shown backstage, talking over Hardy. Jeff said he can still hear the fan’s voices, even though they’re not in the arenas. He started his own “Hardy” chant.

Jeff asked fans to stick with him for one more good run. Backstage, Sheamus laughed. In the ring, Jeff said he’s surprised Sheamus hasn’t showed up yet. He called him out. Sheamus’ music played and he walked onto the stage, smirking.

Sheamus said this was the saddest thing he’s ever seen. He said Jeff is “begging his dealers to give him one more sip off the bottle.” Sheamus wondered aloud who still cares about Jeff Hardy. He said fans loved who Jeff Hardy was, but they’ve grown tired of him. “They’re tired of the suspensions, releases, no-shows, and wasted second chances.”

Jeff said Sheamus seems to know a lot about him. Sheamus countered. He said he used to respect Jeff, until he saw how many false comebacks he’s had. Jeff accused Sheamus of the same. Sheamus said everyone knows Jeff Hardy’s next failure is around the corner, except Jeff Hardy.

Sheamus said he came back to snuff out Smackdown’s weakest flames. He said Jeff’s has been burning far too long. He dropped the mic and headed to the ring. Jeff attacked, but Sheamus quickly fought I’m off. Jeff shot to the top rope and hit Whisper in the Wind, followed by a Twist of Fate. Jeff climbed to the top rope and hit Sheamus with a Swanton Bomb.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Jeff’s never been a good promo, but this felt particularly contrived without an audience to get behind him. Sheamus, on the other hand, sounded great. His lines were poignant, his reasoning for wanting to face Jeff seemed logical and generally in tune with the character that’s been presented over the last several weeks. This went about as well as it possibly could have for Sheamus, and it’s a good use for him, especially after the slow start over the last month or so.)

-Cole and Graves teased the face to face confrontation between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, coming up next.

-After the break, Braun Strowman headed to the ring. Cole and Graves previewed the Universal title match at Money in the Bank.

Braun Strowman said he debuted in the Wyatt Family, but Bray Wyatt was always threatened by him. He said Bray deserves no credit for creating Braun Strowman. He told Bray to say whatever he has to say to his face. Strowman stared at the entrance. The Firefly Funhouse music played. Bray Wyatt walked onto the stage and waved at Braun as he came to the ring.

Bray climbed the ring steps and said hello to Braun as the second hour of the show began. Bray said it’s a shame it had to come to this, since he just wanted an apology. Braun said he owes Bray nothing. Wyatt said that isn’t true. Strowman said Wyatt will be sorry on Sunday.

Bray said he’s always cared about Braun. “A good creator always knows his creations.” Wyatt said he knows what’s best for Strowman. Strowman told Bray to shut up. Wyatt told Strowman he needs to come home so he can show him how to to be special, like Bray.

“I need to remove that burden around your waist,” Bray said. Bray tried to coax Braun into using his catchphrase. Strowman didn’t fall for it. “At Money in the Bank, this all ends,” Strowman said. Bray laughed. He said their journey is just beginning. Bray offered a “taste of things to come.” He handed Strowman the black sheep mask and urged him to try it on.

Bray’s puppets appeared on the screen and urged Strowman to come home. Bray laughed. Strowman said he is home, and he has the Universal Championship. He promised to keep it. “You’ll be stuck playing with your puppets,” Strowman said. He said bye, waved at Bray, and left the ring. “I tried Braun, I’m sorry.” He stared at Strowman as he left.

(LeClair’s Analysis: For a segment that took place in the ring, this felt like it was heavily edited in post production, and not for any special effects. Strowman sounds incredibly robotic and forced. Bray seemed to have been cut off multiple times. This didn’t come off well at all. Strowman, to me, has been getting exposed on a weekly basis as a severely sub-par promo and overall unimpressive champion. I’m not sure how you improve upon that impression with this feud at this point.)

-Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak approached Otis and asked about Mandy Rose’s condition. They asked if Otis had heard what Corbin said about him. Otis said he hadn’t. “Let’s take a walk,” Bryan said. The show went to commercial.