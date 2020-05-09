VIP AUDIO 5/9 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: WXW 16 Carat 2020 Retrospective with Todd Martin (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by the lynchpin of The Fix, Todd Martin, to look back at March’s 16 Carat Gold tournament in Oberhausen, Germany. We talk about Todd almost making the trip to Europe for the weekender and his take on the three main shows. We share our thoughts on the rise of the British and European scene, WXW’s production and presentation values, violent murder grandpas Daisuke Ikeda and Yuki Ishikawa, Cara Noir, Speedball Mike Bailey, Bandido, Walter, Absolute Andy, Eddie Kingston, Jurn Simmons, Timothy Thatcher, Walter, and so much more! Great show, and a big thank you again to Todd for sparing the time.

