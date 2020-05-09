News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/George Schire: (5-7-15) Eye-witness details on emotional Verne Gagne funeral, including Okerlund and Greg Gagne speeches, amends made, more (105 min)

May 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with George Schire, pro wrestling author and historian, who gives eye-witness details on the emotional Verne Gagne funeral earlier this week, including details on Gene Okerlund and Greg Gagne speeches, amends being made, and much more.

