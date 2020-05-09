FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Final Money in the Bank hype, Sonya vs. Mandy, Mystery Partner, Hacker returns, live callers & mailbag (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown including the final Money in the Bank PPV hype, Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, a Mystery Partner in the main event, the mysterious hacker returns, and more discussed with live callers and emails.

