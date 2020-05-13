5/13 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Balor vs. Grimes, Riddle & Thatcher defend against Imperium, William Regal major announcement, Rhea Ripley speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After ruining the “Newly-Bros Show” Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher are out for revenge as they will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium. Plus, Finn Balor seeks retribution against his mystery attacker but he will first have to get past Cameron Grimes who stands in his way. It’s sure to be another action-packed episode of NXT from Full Sail University on the USA Network with Mauro Ranallo, Beth Pheonix and Tom Phillips calling the action. Let’s now take a look at what’s scheduled for tonight’s show.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Finn Balor detours on the search for his attacker to face Cameron Grimes

What will Rhea Ripley have to say tonight

Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium

William Regal promises a major announcement tonight

While the mystery behind his attack continues, Finn Balor returns to ring to face Cameron Grimes tonight on NXT. Last week Balor issued a warning stating he’s looking to find the snake that’s hiding in the long grass. After defeating Denzel Dejournette, last week Grimes noted he deserves better and then turned his attention to Balor. Well, Balor wasn’t pleased as he sent Grimes packing with a double stomp and a Slingblade. Can Balor put Grimes aside again and move onto his mystery attacker. Or can Grimes pick up his biggest victory since arriving on NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great showcase for Grimes who’s a talented wrestler. I expect Balor to win here as he’s an excellent wrestler and has been presented as superstar since retuning to NXT. I like the mystery storyline as they could build this up angle which could lead to a huge match.)

What will Rhea Ripley have to say tonight?

Last week Charlotte Flair got herself disqualified during the NXT Women’s Championship match when she attacked my favourite Io Shirai with a kendo strike. Before, Charlotte could do more damage to Shirai’s leg, Rhea Ripley returned and sent Charlotte packing from ringside. However, this didn’t sit well with Shirai as she got into a shoving match with Ripley backstage. Whatever, Ripley has to say tonight you have to believe that both my favourite Io Shirai and Charlotte will be listening closely.

(Amin’s Analysis: This angle will likely lead to a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Title. I would much rather see my favourite Io Shirai get a rematch with Charlotte, beat her and become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Having said that, I would love to see Shirai win either match and become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Last week’s post-match angle and backstage segment was something to watch as they look to plant the seeds for a possible double turn between Ripley and Shirai. My guess is my favourite Io Shirai will be turning babyface soon and will be the next NXT Women’s Champion.)

Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium

With Pete Dunne unable to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles due to the on-going circumstances, Matt Riddle found a fine replacement in Timothy Thatcher. Despite their constrasting personalities, Riddle & Thatcher have made for a great team after defeating Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Era last month. Well, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel weren’t impressed as they laid out the champions during the Newly-Bros. Will Imperium walk out as tag team champion? Or can Riddle & Thatcher do what they claim and knock and tap Aichner & Barthel out?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a solid tag team wrestling match featuring four talented wrestlers. This should be a nice showcase for Aichner & Barthel but I see Riddle & Thatcher retaining the NXT Tag Team Titles as they have clicked as a team.)

William Regal promises a major announcement tonight

NXT General Manager William Regal appeared on WWE’s The Bump and has promised a major announcement for tonight’s episode of NXT. The question is what could Regal’s announcement be? NXT just tweeted out that William Regal’s announcement will be made by Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Earlier today on #WWETheBump, @RealKingRegal mentioned that there will be a major announcement to come on #WWENXT…@mckenzienmitch has just gotten word that this announcement will be made by #DX @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels, TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/z7SudGRBkz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Usually major announcements don’t live up to the hype for wrestling in general. I’m looking forward to see what this announcement will be. Could this announcement be that NXT is taking part in the brand to brand invitation with Raw and SmackDown.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Adam Cole is still NXT Champion after he defeated Velveteen Dream in last week’s main event. Charlotte Flair got herself disqualified after attacking my favourite Io Shirai with a kendo stick during the NXT Women’s Championship match. Karrion Kross made his NXT debut as he got the full superstar showcase. Akira Tozawa and KUSHIDA are now 2-0 in their respective blocks after defeating Jake Atlas and Jack Gallagher in their matches.

Overall Thoughts

The wrestling on the show should be great with Balor/Grimes match and the NXT Tag Team Title match. I’m more interested to see what Triple H and Shawn Michales will announce as William Regal’s major announcement. Most looking forward to seeing the next steps in the NXT Women’s Division as I just want to see my favourite Io Shirai as the next NXT Women’s Champion.

