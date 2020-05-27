5/27 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Mike Tyson live, Britt Baker addresses her knee injury, Inner Circle Pep Rally, Young Bucks & Matt Hardy team together in match, Shida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
MAY 27, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019, and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.
Top 5 AEW Double or Nothing
AEW Dark Results
- Natural Nightmares defeated Dark Order
- Michael Nakazawa defeated Brandon Cutler
- Jungle Boy defeated Peter Avalon
- Christopher Daniels defeated Serpentico
- Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated John Skyler & Brady Pierce
- Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc defeated Tony Donati & Faboo Andre
- Wardlow defeated Grim
- Colt Cabana defeated Lee Johnson
- Penelope Ford defeated Kilynn King
- Best Friends defeated Alan Angels & Shawn Dean
Latest Rankings Released
#AEW Rankings as of 05/20/20 pic.twitter.com/d9Y1vWhbge
— Joshua Chambers (@josh_chambers) May 27, 2020
Britt Baker to Address Injury Status
Dr. Britt Baker suffered an injury during her match on last week’s Dynamite, forcing her to withdraw from her match at Double or Nothing. She’ll be appearing this week to address the timeline of her return. She is dealing with an anterior lateral tibial fracture, a partial lateral collateral ligament tear and a small degree tendon tear and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Tonight we will hear from Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D as she will address her recent injury & an update on her recovery process.
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5qjZaZrOpE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2020
Details about John Moxley vs. Brian Cage at Fyter Fest
Former Impact World Champion Brian Cage debuted Saturday, winning the Casino Ladder Match and securing an AEW Championship match against Jon Moxley. Both Cage and Moxley are scheduled to appear tonight and details of their match at Fyter Fest. Neither the date nor location of Fyter Fest have been announced.
.@MrGMSI_BCage is your Casino Ladder Match winner and now gets a shot against @JonMoxley for the #AEW World Championship at FyterFest!
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/xGA3Oc5AfH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 25, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Mike Tyson will appear live
- Inner Circle Pep Rally
- Battle Royal to determine number 1 contender for TNT Championship
- Private Party & Joey Janela vs. The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy
- New AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida in action
Final Thoughts
When AEW started they touted themselves as a new, inclusive promotion. A place where women, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities could enjoy wrestling without the toxic trappings of the larger wrestling world. They touted themselves as a place for everyone.
Booking convicted, unrepentant rapist Mike Tyson is a slap in the face to women and victims of sexual violence.
When Tyson was introduced on Saturday my partner, who has relished the alternative to WWE programming that AEW provides, exclaimed “F— Mike Tyson. F— AEW for this.” and left the room. One-in-six women and one-in-thirty-three men have been or will be raped in their lifetime. Some of them are wrestling fans, and some of them won’t come back after this.
RECOMMENDED: 5/20 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Guevara vs. Hardy, Arn and Jake sitdown interview, Cassidy vs. Fenix, Marko vs. MJF, final Double or Nothing hype
