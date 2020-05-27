5/27 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Kurt Angle returns to referee “Cage Fight” between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, Ripley & Shirai vs. Charlotte & Mystery Partner, Cole meets with Regal about Velveteen Dream, Atlas vs. Drake vs. Kushida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher have reached their boiling point as they look to settle the score inside a cage with Kurt Angle serving as the special guest referee. Before they challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, my favourite Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley will team up against Charlotte Flair and a mystery partner. Plus, the winner of Group A will be decided as KUSHIDA, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas will clash in a Triple Threat Match. It’s sure to be another action packed show as NXT takes place tonight from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will be stepping inside a cage to settle the score with Kurt Angle serving as the special guest referee. Riddle and Thatcher imploded after they lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium. This lead to match where Riddle picked up a win over Thatcher. That loss didn’t sit well with Thatcher as he challenged Riddle to a Knock Out or Tap Out match. Riddle one-upped Thatcher challenging him to a Cage Fight. The question is what kind of cage match did Riddle challenge Thatcher to and what role will Angle play?

(Amin’s Analysis: I like the involvement of Angle as the special guest wrestling with his background in Olympic Wrestling as he knows this style very well. My guess is we get to see Riddle and Thatcher fight in a UFC style cage. A regular steel stage would be disappointing especially with the promos from both Riddle and Thatcher leading into the match.)

"You are not a #Stallion, you're a PUTZ." @SuperKingofBros knows where he wants to meet Timothy Thatcher – inside a CAGE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3wxQgC3IDk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2020

Io Shirai to team with Rhea Ripley to face Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice

Last week, Charlotte Flair got involved between my favourite Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley’s match. This didn’t take kindly with either Shirai or Ripley as they both wanted a shot against Charlotte before NXT TakeOver: In Your House. William Regal took notice as he announced that Shirai & Ripley will face Charlotte and a partner of her choice. Can Shirai & Ripley co-exist before their match at TakeOver. Who will Charlotte choose as her parter?

I understand the desire for competition…so ahead of the #NXTWomensChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver, @shirai_io and @RheaRipley_WWE will team up against @MsCharlotteWWE and a partner of her choosing THIS WEEK on @WWENXT. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 23, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I could see Chelsea Green as the mystery partner with Charlotte walking out on her in the end. I don’t want to see a scenario where Ripley or Shirai try to cost each other the match. This isn’t the right time for either to lose, especially Shirai who has been protected and presented as the top star in the NXT Women’s Division without the title. This should be a fun match and a great showcase for both my favourite Io Shirai and Ripley headed into the NXT Women’s Championship match at TakeOver: In Your House.)

Adam Cole to have live negotiation with William Regal regarding Velveteen Dream

Last week, Adam Cole planned an NXT Championship celebration but plans changed for the leader of the Undisputed Era after the Velveteen Dream got involved and came to the aid of Dexter Lumis. The question is will Cole’s plan to have a negotiation with Regal backfire?

You need not make any demands, @AdamColePro. If you would like my attention, you may have it… live next week on #WWENXT. https://t.co/9T2UsSILZB — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 21, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This live negotiation will likely lead to an NXT Championship rematch between Cole and Dream. I could see a stipulation being added to the match. It would be interesting if Lumis gets added to the match as well to have Cole overcome another challenger for his title.)

Kushida, Drake Maverick, and Jake Atlas to determine winner of Group A in Triple Threat Match

The finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament will be decided tonight as Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas will compete in a Triple Threat Match. This match come as Kushida (2-1), Drake Maverick (2-1) and Jake Atlas (2-1) all have the same score in Group A. Maverick storybook chapter continue after he picked up an upset win over Kushida last week. The question remains will Maverick’s luck continue or will Kushida or Atlas play spoiler and advance to the finals.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great match featuring three very talented wrestlers. The ideal scenario here would be for Maverick to win this match, make it to the finals but come up short against El Hijo Del Fantasma but impress everyone to earn a spot on the NXT roster? I could very well see this happening. Or, I could see KUSHIDA winning but Maverick putting on a showcase and earning a spot on the NXT roster.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Charlotte Flair got involved in last week’s main event between my favourite Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Tommaso Ciampa returned as he challenged Karrion Kross to match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Roderick Strong defeated Dexter Lumis. The big angle came after the match as Velveteen Dream laid out Adam Cole, while Lumis had Strong placed in a sleeper.

Overall Thoughts

NXT has been putting on some very solid episodes and this show should be very good. Looking forward to the Cage Fight and seeing what big angles come out of the show leading into TakeOver. My main interest is on the NXT Women’s Division as I just want to see my favourite Io Shirai get her moment and win the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

