FTR, formerly the Revival, debut for AEW

FTR, the tag team formerly known as The Revival, debuted on AEW Dynamite Wednesday night.

Following the show’s opening match, which featured the Young Bucks and Matt Hardy defeating Joey Janela and Private Party in a six-man tag match, FTR drove a truck into Daily’s Place and headed toward the ring. The broadcast team explicitly called them “FTR,” which is a trademark the duo recently filed. They teased attacking the Young Bucks but then turned and attacked the Butcher and the Blade, who had hit the ring after the six-man match to attack the Young Bucks.

After clearing Butcher and Blade from the ring, FTR and the Young Bucks had a short stare down before FTR left the ring and headed back toward their parked truck.

FTR were grated their WWE releases on April 10, fifteen months after originally requesting them in January 2019. On last week’s Being the Elite episode, the Young Bucks spoofed the ring gear that WWE was reportedly going to use for the Revival.

During their WWE run, FTR were two-time RAW Tag Team Champions, one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions and two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.