Undertaker and Hulk Hogan announced as latest FOCO WWE bobblehead releases, release dates revealed (w/Radican’s Analysis)

FOCO has announced they will be releasing two new WWE Undertaker and Hulk Hogan bobblehead figures in the near future. Both figures are set to be released on Aug. 24 and will cost $40. Each figure is highly detailed and is handcrafted and handpainted. You can pre-order Undertaker HERE and Hulk Hogan HERE

Radican’s Analysis: A lot of the recent FOCO releases have been selling out very quickly, so I suggest placing your orders ahead of time if you want to guarantee yourself a Hogan or Undertaker bobblehead. I’ve seen several of FOCO’s WWE and NBA based bobbleheads in person and they fantastic and make for a great collectible to display in your home.