FREE PODCAST 5/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Deep Dive into the Movies roundtable, covering “My Dad is a Heel Wrestler” and “The Foul King” – what worked, what didn’t, should non-wrestling fans watch, more (98 min)

May 30, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich is joined by Chris Maitland, Justin McClelland, and Gill “Dragon” Borum to review and debate the South Korean film “The Foul King” and the Hiroshi Tanahashi film “My Dad is a Heel Wrestler.” The foursome talk about the key notes in both movies, their box office results in their home countries and abroad, and how the films differ from American movies that feature wrestling (and how they are similar!), as well as recommendations as to whether or not non-fans would want to watch.

*


