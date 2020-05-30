FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Jim Ross: (5-21-15) Reaction to Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens appearing on NXT and Raw this week, brand split history, TNA-DestAmerica, his schedule, Lawler, Divas (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with Jim Ross with his reaction to Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens appearing on NXT and Raw this week, WWE’s brand split history and future prospects, TNA-Destination America, his schedule these days, Jerry Lawler documentary, the Divas Division, and more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO