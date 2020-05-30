VIP AUDIO 5/30 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: It’s all about tone – Artistic analysis on the cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher from this week’s NXT (49 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher from this week’s NXT. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides artistic analysis on the match with specific discussion points including the success of the build and setting the right tone for the audience, the balance of Matt Riddle’s character, the look and production of the cage including analysis on the camera angles, the psychology of the match within the narrative between both stars, the impact of the match on both Riddle and Thatcher, plus more. Enjoy!

