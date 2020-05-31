FREE PODCAST 5/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (5-26-15) Keller & Powell discuss Ambrose push, Austin at WM32, Lana-Rusev-Ziggler, Cena, WWE-NXT dynamic, why doesn’t WWE end up with more black stars, Shelton, Booker T (148 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (5-26-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss how TNA has mishandled Destination America publicity, PPV vs. Network evolution, why doesn’t WWE end up with more black stars, Shelton’s shortcomings, will Dean or Roman turn, should U.S. Title move to NXT, the TNA-Bischoff/Harvey lawsuit, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Elimination Chamber, Booker T’s color commentary, NXT Takeover, Ambrose push, Austin at WM32, Lana-Rusev-Ziggler, Cena, Ambrose, WWE-NXT dynamic, and more.

